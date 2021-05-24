Firefly Brand Management Paints New Bob Ross Deals

Bob Ross was a familiar face on American TV from 1983 right through to 1994. He’s best known for his iconic show The Joy of Painting which taught viewers how to create gorgeous landscape paintings which often featured trees, mountains and small animals. His incredible work, soft voice and calming manner have popped back up in 2021 thanks to the internet and there’s even Bob Ross painting parties now! But it’s not just his laidback attitude or great perm that made us fall in love with Bob. His true talent and wet-on-wet oil painting technique was truly unique and made hundreds of people want to take up the art of oil painting. Bob Ross became a multi-million-pound brand selling some highly rated paintbrushes, oil paints, canvases and even his famous Bob Ross painting kits.