Business

Firefly Brand Management Paints New Bob Ross Deals

By License Global
licenseglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefly Brand Management has inked new licensing deals to its expanding list of licensing partners for artist and painter Bob Ross. The new deals achieve a 100 milestone for Firefly in securing licensing partnerships for the global brand. The newest deals secured are with Kono Store for paintings reproduced on...

www.licenseglobal.com
Bob Ross
#Running Press#Global Apparel#Book Publishing#Kono Store#Desperate Industries#Fathead#Chivery#Mad Engine#Jibbitz#Universe Publishing#Rizzoli International#Bob Ross Inc#Crocs#Publishing Bob Ross#Crew Apparel#Kit Accessories#Vinyl Wall Graphics#Limited Edition Pins#Paintings#Stationery
