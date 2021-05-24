newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, WA

PETERSON, ALEX

By Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA light has gone out of our lives. Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, Alex was taken from us far too early in his life, at 42 years old. He passed unexpectedly in his sleep, at home in Burlington. He is deeply missed. Alex was born at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, and lived his whole cheerful life in Burlington. He attended Burlington schools, and Skagit Valley College. He was active in local Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved to camp, boat, and be outdoors. Alex was a mainstay in food services in the local community. He worked in the kitchen of the Cranberry Tree for years, and then studied culinary arts at Skagit Valley College, sharpening his skills, and working with local chefs. When Cranberry Tree closed, he moved to Birchview Memory Care, where he was a trusted and reliable member of the staff there. He then transferred his skills and energy to Life Care Center of Skagit Valley, in Sedro Woolley, where he worked for many years. He loved the staff and the residents of Life Care, and was always enthusiastic about doing whatever it took: filling in, working overtime, learning more cooking skills. At Christmas, he would don a Santa suit, and participate in spreading holiday cheer among the residents. He was reliable, hard-working, on time, always cheerful, and never happier than when he was doing something for someone. We miss his laughter. Alex is survived by his parents Carol and Larry of Burlington, his brother Nat and family of Anacortes, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles across the country. All his many buddies at Gene's in Burlington, and his co-workers at Life Care are missing him as well. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials could be sent to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, where he was an (irregular) volunteer.

www.goskagit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
City
Burlington, WA
City
Sedro-woolley, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Services#Skagit Valley College#Peterson#United General Hospital#Eagle Scout#Birchview Memory Care#Life Care Center#The Humane Society#Brother#Nephew#Beloved Son#Boy Scouts#Burlington Schools#Culinary Arts#Christmas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Get to Know: Kevin Jackman

Occupation: Water quality analyst for Skagit County. Education: “I have a bachelor’s in biotechnology and a master’s in biochemistry. I also went to the police academy — I used to be a police officer.”. Family: “I live in La Conner with my lovely wife Shireen, my brother is in Kingston...
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

Vets on parade: 4th of July 2010

A scene from the Anacortes Lions Fourth of July Parade, 2010. Among veterans in this group were Vic Childs, Sr., Tony Nady, Robert Dusenbury and Ken Brown. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Anacortes, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Education Briefly

TOWN HALL: The Anacortes School District will hold a town hall regarding its plans to return its elementary school students for more in-person learning, health department guidelines and next steps at 5:30 p.m. May 12. The meeting will be held in person at the district’s Rice Field, 1600 20th St....
Anacortes, WASkagit Valley Herald

Community Calendar

N Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free class on understanding Medicare choices at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:. A free balance screening will start at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11. Registration required. islandhospital.org or 360-299-4204. n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold...
Burlington, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Local organizations teaming up to help pets

It’s not an unusual sight during the COVID-19 pandemic: a 30-foot Skagit Transit bus parked outside a local business to house a food drive. But Saturday’s event at Country Store in Burlington will be different. Several local organizations will be teaming up to host a pet food drive to help animals in need.
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Get to Know: Mary Hudson

Occupation: General manager of the wholesale division of Wells Nursery in Mount Vernon. Member of the Mount Vernon City Council. Education: Graduated from La Junta High School in La Junta, Colorado. What do you like about living in Skagit County? "When it's sunny in Skagit County, there’s nothing better. Everything...
Burlington, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Education Meetings

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some districts are holding their school board meetings electronically, while others are holding them in a combination of in person and online. For information, visit district websites. n The Burlington-Edison School Board will hold a work session at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 10. be.wednet.edu or...
Mount Vernon, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Out and About

N Western Washington University and Green Flower will host a virtual cannabis career summit on Thursday, May 6. cannabiscareersummit.com. n Village Books and the North Cascades Institute will present author Lyanda Lynn Haupt for a virtual conversation about her new book, “Rooted,” about the connection between nature and culture, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. villagebooks.com.
Skagit County, WAKOMO News

Eric's Heroes: Tulip Town

The Tulip festival just wrapped up in Skagit County and things have changed there, but they've also stayed the same. I want you meet a group of old friends who put their heads together and did an amazing thing in their hometown, something that should make us all proud. They...