PETERSON, ALEX

A light has gone out of our lives. Beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, Alex was taken from us far too early in his life, at 42 years old. He passed unexpectedly in his sleep, at home in Burlington. He is deeply missed. Alex was born at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, and lived his whole cheerful life in Burlington. He attended Burlington schools, and Skagit Valley College. He was active in local Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He loved to camp, boat, and be outdoors. Alex was a mainstay in food services in the local community. He worked in the kitchen of the Cranberry Tree for years, and then studied culinary arts at Skagit Valley College, sharpening his skills, and working with local chefs. When Cranberry Tree closed, he moved to Birchview Memory Care, where he was a trusted and reliable member of the staff there. He then transferred his skills and energy to Life Care Center of Skagit Valley, in Sedro Woolley, where he worked for many years. He loved the staff and the residents of Life Care, and was always enthusiastic about doing whatever it took: filling in, working overtime, learning more cooking skills. At Christmas, he would don a Santa suit, and participate in spreading holiday cheer among the residents. He was reliable, hard-working, on time, always cheerful, and never happier than when he was doing something for someone. We miss his laughter. Alex is survived by his parents Carol and Larry of Burlington, his brother Nat and family of Anacortes, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles across the country. All his many buddies at Gene's in Burlington, and his co-workers at Life Care are missing him as well. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials could be sent to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, where he was an (irregular) volunteer.