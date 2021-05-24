newsbreak-logo
CHICORATICH, STEVEN CRAIG

By Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
Cover picture for the articleApril 19, 1947- May 9, 2021 Steven Craig Chicoratich (aka Craig or Chico) of Oak Harbor, WA, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the age of 74. Steven was born to Steve and Dorothy Chicoratich on April 19,1947 in Mt. Vernon, WA. He grew up in Anacortes, graduated from Anacortes High School and earned an Associate Degree from Skagit Valley Community College. An employee of Anacortes Plywood for over 11 years, he completed working life with 20 years at Trident Seafoods. He was a 30-year member of the Anacortes Eagles Club where he served as President in 1995 and again in 1998. From 1985 - 2018 he held various offices, volunteered many, many hours and may be remembered by many as head of the salmon crew at the club's annual barbeque. He also belonged to the Elks Club where he performed in several of their Follies productions. Steven is survived by his wife, Lisa Chicoratich, his daughter, Angela Oliver, his son, Brian Chicoratich, his stepsons, Rick Abshear & David Abshear; his sister, Christine Collins; five grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews & cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Maria. If you wish to honor his memory, please consider a tribute donation to The Parkinson's Foundation; https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give.

