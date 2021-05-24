newsbreak-logo
Elected Officials in Montana to See Salary Increase in July

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Most of the statewide elected officials in Montana are expecting a salary increase soon under a state law that requires comparative pay raises every other year. The Montana Legislature passed laws in 1995 that require the state Department of Administration to conduct surveys comparing the salaries...

www.usnews.com
News Break
Politics
Related
Helena, MTUS News and World Report

Suit Targets Laws That Opponents Say Hurt Native Americans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Native American voting rights organizations and four tribes challenging new laws they say are part of a broader scheme by the Montana Legislature to disenfranchise Native American voters. The Legislature passed a bill to eliminate Election Day voter...
Helena, MTUS News and World Report

New Montana Laws Change Response to Grizzly Bear Management

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The measures are two of several controversial wildlife bills recently...
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana Stateindiancountrytoday.com

Montana Democrats sue over latest GOP voter suppression bill

The Montana Democratic Party has amended its lawsuit against Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen over a bill Governor Gianforte signed into law May 14 that would suppress voter participation in Montana elections. View the Party’s latest court filing at this link. “This bill is a cynical attack on all Montanans’...
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning. There have been 110,685 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,036 active, 108,051 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. A total of 1,343,299 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Hobson, MTkxlo-klcm.com

John Cody Gilbert of Hobson named 2021 U.S Presidential Scholar

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona today announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The Montana scholars include (hometown, scholar, school, location):. • MT – Helena – Claire Anne Downing,...
Helena, MTDaily Inter Lake

Gianforte vetoes childcare task force

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a rare veto this week of a low-profile bill that would have created a task force of business community representatives to identify solutions to Montana's increasingly painful childcare shortage. Instead, the governor said in a memo explaining the move, he plans to tackle the...
Helena, MTmontanarightnow.com

Reported bomb threat cleared at Capital High

HELENA, Mont. - The reported bomb threat at Capital High School has been cleared Monday around 1:30 p.m., Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream told us. Students and faculty are now allowed to enter the building to get their belongings. UPDATE: MAY 17 AT 12:50 P.M. HELENA, Mont. - The...
Montana StateIndependent Record

Montana's reckless legislative session

There’s nowhere to go but up. Our 67th Montana Legislative Session hit the lowest bar ever. We need to join together, do damage control, and make sure such a reckless, overreaching, power-grabbing session never happens again in our beloved state. The 2021 Session was unprecedented for its hybrid nature, part in person, part remote during the novel COVID19 pandemic. Our do-nothing legislative COVID panel was the problem. No mask requirements, no physical distancing, few protections. Even more unprecedented was the far-right Republican abuse of power, double standards, hypocrisy, conflicts of interest, oppression, and intimidation. Members of the public and Democratic and moderate-Republican legislators who spoke up against the abuse of power didn’t stand a chance of civil discourse, or to move any legislation.
Montana StatePosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Morning State News Headlines for Monday, May 17

Three bicyclists had to be rescued by Glacier Park rangers late last week when two avalanches occurred within minutes, separating and stranding the bicyclists. No injuries reported. The Missoula County Attorney's Office reported 18 new felony cases last week. In addition, more trials are being scheduled due to relaxation of...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.