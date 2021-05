Delicious food can be found throughout the Aloha State, but sometimes we want more than just a great meal. What sometimes makes a meal even better is the experience we get with it. Whether it’s the unique ambiance that comes with eating in a historic building, an activity like dancing, or local art adorning the […] The post Both A Restaurant And Art Gallery, Hawaii’s Bamboo Restaurant Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.