newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

CLARK, ARLO ROBERT

By Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 16, 1940 - April 30, 2021 Arlo Robert Clark went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 30th, 2021 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease and will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. Arlo was born September 16, 1940 in Wheeler, Wisconsin to Chester and Ivy Clark. He attended Sedro-Woolley schools and graduated in 1956. After graduation he joined the United States Army. There, he was designated as a master tank gunner, being honorably discharged in 1966. From 1966 to 1972 he worked at Intalco Aluminum as a supervisor of the pot line. Arlo came to Canada to work with his brother Cecil at Clark's plumbing. Following, he worked until he retired as a 4th class power engineer at Colliers International. Arlo will be known for his strong faith and remembered as a conscientious, hard worker. He pursued excellence in all aspects of his life. He was always offering a lending hand and mentoring others. Arlo cherished laughter and fun times with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, traveling, gardening and his family reunions on the Sedro Woolley homestead. Arlo was one of eight children. He was predeceased by his parents Chester and Ivy Clark, brothers Cecil, Hank, Dale, and sisters Betty and Dorothy. He is survived by two brothers, Gene and Chester. He is also survived by son Robert (Julie), daughter Tammy Dillard (Steve), stepchildren Julie, John Wicks (Susan) and former wives Diana and Anita. Arlo also leaves behind loving partner Marion. Arlo leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. All who knew Arlo were blessed in a special way and the memories of him will always be cherished. Special thanks to the compassionate, wonderful care in Poppy Place at Czorny Alzheimer Center. In Lieu of flowers please consider donations to Alzheimer research society. Future service at a later date.

www.goskagit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The United States Army#Intalco Aluminum#Colliers International#Son Robert#Loving Partner Marion#Wheeler#Daughter Tammy Dillard#Master#Czorny Alzheimer Center#Gardening#Sedro Woolley Schools#Poppy Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Beverly Clark

WESTFIELD: Beverly Clark, born and raised in Westfield, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 surrounded by her family. She worked for many years for Waldbaums Food Mart and the Westfield Shops Big Y. She had a great rapport with her customers and they would wait in her line to be waited on by her. She loved her many trips to Cape Cod with her husband through the years. She enjoyed going to her grandkids sporting events, her “Nana and me” days and sleepovers. Everyone loved Bev’s carrot cake and it was always a request for birthdays and holidays.
Montevallo, ALShelby Reporter

Henry “Super” Clark

Henry “Super” Clark, age 80, of Montevallo, passed away Monday, May 17. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, May 20 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at Marvel Cemetery in West Blocton. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Coleman, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Robert Foster

Robert Foster, age 73, of Coleman, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
RelationshipsClarke County Democrat

Clarke Records

Jarvis Andre McCall, to Charolette Denise Shamburger. Tobias Sharad Ransom, to Laberyl Kianna Pritchett. Gerry Davis, to Tamika Green. William Gray Spain, to Summer Leigh Ann Newton. Property deeds listed Dated May 12-21 Kevin F. Garris, to Kevin F. Garris. Julian Meeker-As Trustee, to 55 Missions LLC. Ann R. Dozier,...
Obituariesmountainviewtoday.ca

HILL, Kenneth Gerald

The family of Ken Hill is deeply saddened to announce his passing with his family by his side, at the Rosefield Centre, Innisfail, Alberta on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 68 years. Ken was born at Innisfail, Alberta on October 23, 1952, to Bill and Annie Hill....
ObituariesThe Guardian

Ann Collier obituary

My friend Ann Collier, who has died aged 70, was a dedicated senior professional in the criminal justice system, whose work at the Home Office formed the basis of the Sexual Offences Act. She was a strong believer in public service and social justice. The daughter of Vera (nee Morris)...
Clarke County, ALClarke County Democrat

Clarke Records

Dated May 4-11 Robert Matthew Campbell Other, to Robert Matthew Campbell. Sue P. Ott, to Michael Darren Mullins. Jean Stephen, to Carolyn Black. Pauline W. Byrd, to Steven S. Byrd. Tina M. Lewis, to Travis Colton Nelson. Ditech Financial LLC, to Gadia Manning Washington. Thomas J. Motes Jr., to John...
Obituariesobserverxtra.com

Robert Clark

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that our family wishes to announce the passing of Robert Clark on April 2,2021 at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara (Luther), his parents Fred and Addie, and his sisters Margaret and Jean. He is survived by his children David and Kathryn (Smith), grandchildren Sarah, Zachary, and Rachel Clark, and Matthew, and Andrew Smith, and great grandchild Madison Clark.