CLARK, ARLO ROBERT

September 16, 1940 - April 30, 2021 Arlo Robert Clark went to be with our Lord and Savior on April 30th, 2021 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease and will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. Arlo was born September 16, 1940 in Wheeler, Wisconsin to Chester and Ivy Clark. He attended Sedro-Woolley schools and graduated in 1956. After graduation he joined the United States Army. There, he was designated as a master tank gunner, being honorably discharged in 1966. From 1966 to 1972 he worked at Intalco Aluminum as a supervisor of the pot line. Arlo came to Canada to work with his brother Cecil at Clark's plumbing. Following, he worked until he retired as a 4th class power engineer at Colliers International. Arlo will be known for his strong faith and remembered as a conscientious, hard worker. He pursued excellence in all aspects of his life. He was always offering a lending hand and mentoring others. Arlo cherished laughter and fun times with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, skiing, traveling, gardening and his family reunions on the Sedro Woolley homestead. Arlo was one of eight children. He was predeceased by his parents Chester and Ivy Clark, brothers Cecil, Hank, Dale, and sisters Betty and Dorothy. He is survived by two brothers, Gene and Chester. He is also survived by son Robert (Julie), daughter Tammy Dillard (Steve), stepchildren Julie, John Wicks (Susan) and former wives Diana and Anita. Arlo also leaves behind loving partner Marion. Arlo leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. All who knew Arlo were blessed in a special way and the memories of him will always be cherished. Special thanks to the compassionate, wonderful care in Poppy Place at Czorny Alzheimer Center. In Lieu of flowers please consider donations to Alzheimer research society. Future service at a later date.