Opening Weekend Happy Hour
Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. What better way to celebrate our first weekend back on the DUMBO waterfront than with three hours of drink specials every single day? From Thursday through Monday, you’ll be able to head to the bars at Time Out Market for some seriously discounted drinks. Grab expertly crafted $8 cocktails (Very Berry Sangria, Coconut Carousel, Salty Thyme Margarita and Lisbon Sour), $7 wine (Cavalier D’Oro Pinot Grigio, Excelsior Sauvignon Blanc and Studio Rose) and $5 beers (Brooklyn Lager, Modelo Especial).www.timeout.com