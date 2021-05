ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old off-duty police officer was arrested in an Albuquerque-area wrong-way crash in which two people were killed early Saturday morning. A criminal complaint charged Cuba police officer Brandon Barber with homicide by vehicle, aggravated DWI and an open container violation after the crash on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque’s northern outskirts. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said two passengers in a SUV were killed. The SUV’s driver and the driver of a pickup truck were injured. Online court records didn’t indicate whether Barber has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.