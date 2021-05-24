newsbreak-logo
Calif. gov. touts $2b funding plan for wildfire prep

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed spending a record $2 billion on wildfire mitigation, double what he had proposed in January, as the state sinks deeper into drought.

