City Partners with NeighborImpact to Open Low-barrier Shelter

The City of Bend and NeighborImpact have partnered to fund the re-opening of the former winter warming shelter as a low-barrier shelter for unhoused community members. The Shepherd’s House will operate the shelter, located at 275 NE Second Street. The shelter will open on June 1, 2021, and will run seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Case management and supportive services will be provided by the Project S.H.A.R.E. Program of Shepherd’s House and several other agencies to ensure collaboration and continuity of services for guests at the shelter. A low-barrier shelter does not exclude persons based on anything except the present ability to cooperate in keeping the shelter safe, peaceful and restful.