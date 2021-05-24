newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bend, OR

City Partners with NeighborImpact to Open Low-barrier Shelter

bendoregon.gov
 4 days ago

The City of Bend and NeighborImpact have partnered to fund the re-opening of the former winter warming shelter as a low-barrier shelter for unhoused community members. The Shepherd’s House will operate the shelter, located at 275 NE Second Street. The shelter will open on June 1, 2021, and will run seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Case management and supportive services will be provided by the Project S.H.A.R.E. Program of Shepherd’s House and several other agencies to ensure collaboration and continuity of services for guests at the shelter. A low-barrier shelter does not exclude persons based on anything except the present ability to cooperate in keeping the shelter safe, peaceful and restful.

www.bendoregon.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Bend, OR
Society
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Children And Youth#Legislature#Grant Funding#County Council#City Partners#Ne#The Bend City Council#The City Council#State#Project Turnkey#The Sounding Board#Accommodation Information#Low Barrier Shelters#Homelessness Solutions#Temporary Housing#Homelessness Issues#City Staff#Long Term Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
Related
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

State Code Brings More Housing Opportunities

The City of Bend will soon consider new code changes following recent action at the state level to provide more housing opportunities for Oregon residents. In 2019 the Oregon legislature passed House Bill (HB) 2001 which requires Oregon cities with over 25,000 population to allow the development certain types of “middle housing” such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes, within residential zones.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
mybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Deschutes County, ORKTVZ

Deschutes County Farm Bureau awards record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Farm Bureau said Monday it proudly awarded a record-breaking $10,000 in scholarships this year. “This is the highest amount to date that Deschutes County Farm Bureau has awarded students through our scholarship program,” said Tom Maddux, Deschutes County Farm Bureau scholarship coordinator. “With so many things being canceled due to the pandemic, our Deschutes County Farm Bureau Board chose to invest in the future of our youth. It was a wise decision, in my book.”
leadertimes.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia County narrowly approved last year forbids local officials from […]
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Oregon looking at ways to protect workers exposed to heat waves, wildfire smoke

Oregon is considering ways to protect workers required to labor in extreme weather conditions, which are becoming more common in this age of climate change. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or Oregon OSHA, has started the rulemaking process to protect workers whose jobs keep them outside of climate-controlled settings during conditions of wildfire smoke or excessive heat. That includes farmworkers, public transit drivers, delivery drivers and warehouse employees. The rulemaking is part of Gov. Kate Brown’s proposal directing agencies like Oregon OSHA and the Oregon Health Authority to develop policies to protect workers from exposures like these.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...