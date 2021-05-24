Norman Reedus & AMC Developing Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! TV Series
The cult film Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is getting adapted into a television series with the help of Norman Reedus and AMC Studios. According to Deadline, Reedus’ bigbaldhead production company and AMC Studios are in the early stages of development for the Faster, Pussycat! series. While it will adapt the film’s wild tale, it will focus on its strong female cast and its disruption of societal norms. Under the two-year first-look deal Reedus signed with the network, the project is fully backed by the estate of Russ Meyer, who directed the original film.www.comingsoon.net