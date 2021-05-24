newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Norman Reedus & AMC Developing Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! TV Series

By Michael Ruiz
Coming Soon!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cult film Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is getting adapted into a television series with the help of Norman Reedus and AMC Studios. According to Deadline, Reedus’ bigbaldhead production company and AMC Studios are in the early stages of development for the Faster, Pussycat! series. While it will adapt the film’s wild tale, it will focus on its strong female cast and its disruption of societal norms. Under the two-year first-look deal Reedus signed with the network, the project is fully backed by the estate of Russ Meyer, who directed the original film.

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Moran
Person
Russ Meyer
Person
Lori Williams
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Melissa Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kill Kill#Amc Studios#Television Series#Film Series#Film Producer#Tv Series#Amc Studios#Pussycat Series#Executive Producer#Filmmaking#Cult Status#Production Company#Go Go Dancers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Beast Must Die: AMC & AMC+ Set Premiere Date for Revenge Thriller Series

The Beast Must Die finally has its premiere date. The revenge thriller series will air on both AMC and AMC+ in July with episodes debuting on AMC+ a week before the cable premiere. Jared Harris, Cush Jumbo OBE, Billy Howle, Nathaniel Parker, and Geraldine James star in the series about a woman who investigates her son’s death by a hit-and-run driver.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Norman Reedus’ totally dad mode photo and a look at the State of Survival game

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus oftentimes portrays characters who are rough and tough, but he shared a photo on his IG reminding us that he is a big softy. Reedus has a young daughter with her partner Diane Kruger, and we often see adorable photos of family moments from the couple. They have been very private where their daughter is concerned, as they should be, with so much of their lives in public view. They have both given us cute glimpses of life with a toddler, and fans love seeing the happiness they share.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Ultra City Smiths: AMC+ Stop-Motion Series Reveals Impressive Cast

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (the makers of Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords) released some serious casting announcements for its new upcoming series Ultra City Smiths, which will premiere on AMC+ this summer. Creator Steve Conrad, who has worked on Patriot and Perpetual Grace, is excited to announce these first rounds of stars to join the half-hour stop-motion comedy series. Conrad had this to say about the recent casting, "We have been very grateful to partner with actors whose talents are as unique, expressive, and affecting as the world we all hope to have created in 'Ultra City' and the stories that are found there."
TV & VideosPopculture

Norman Reedus Turning Cult-Classic Movie Into TV Show

Norman Reedus is taking on the cult classic Russ Meyer film Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill! alongside AMC Studios. The Walking Dead star's bigbaldhead production company and AMC Studios are developing a television series version of Meyer’s iconic 1965 movie starring Satana, Lori Williams, Susan Bernard, Paul Trina, Haji and Stuart Lancaster, reported Deadline Monday.
TV & Videoslivinglifefearless.co

‘Walking Dead’ star to turn a Russ Meyer cult classic into a TV series

Years on, filmmaker Russ Meyer remains controversial for practically every film he made, with Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! (1965) being widely considered one of his best, remaining a cult classic to this day. Now, according to Deadline, this film is being adapted into a new television series by Walking Dead...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Jane Casey’s ‘Killing Kind’ Set For TV Adaptation By Sony’s Eleventh Hour Films

“The Killing Kind,” the latest novel from best-selling author Jane Casey, has been optioned by Sony Pictures Television-backed Eleventh Hour Films. The thriller, which is published Thursday by HarperCollins, will be adapted into a limited series by screenwriters Zara Hayes (“Showtrial”) and Jonathan Stewart (“Meet You in Hell”). Hayes will also direct while Casey has signed on as executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour Films’ Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez and Paula Cuddy.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Tom Waits cast in new animated series coming to AMC

Tom Waits is among the celebrities set to star in the stop-motion animated series from AMC Studios, “Ultra City Smiths,” according to Deadline. Waits, a musician and Sonoma County resident, will voice “The Narrator” in the series, which also features Kristen Bell, Tim Meadows, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Doctor Who and Killing Eve stars join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

Netflix's The Sandman series has revealed some new cast members in addition to the ones already announced – and there are familiar faces from Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Killing Eve among the list. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book and is executive producing and co-writing, announced the...
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Netflix Vampire Romance Series 'First Kill' Sets Main Cast

Eleven actors have joined the cast of the series alongside previously announced leads Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook. Playing the Burns family of monster hunters are: Aubin Wise as Talia, Jason Robert Moore as Jack, Dominic Goodman as Apollo, and Phillip Mullings a Theo. More from Variety. Playing the...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Evil Dead Rise” Film Set For HBO Max

It’s official, a new film in the “Evil Dead” franchise is on the way with “Evil Dead Rise” at the franchise’s original home with New Line Cinema. Though franchise star Bruce Campbell won’t appear, the new film builds off the original trilogy rather than the 2013 reboot. The story follows two estranged sisters (Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan) whose reunion is cut short by flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Battersea Poltergeist” Becomes TV Series

Blumhouse Television will adapt famed podcast “The Battersea Poltergeist” into an ongoing scripted series titled “Blumhouse’s Ghost Story”. The production company is also readying a companion unscripted series. The life rights Shirley Hitchings, as well as the book “The Poltergeist Prince of London” which she co-wrote with James Clark, have also been acquired.