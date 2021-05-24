Norman Reedus & AMC Developing Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! TV Series

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (the makers of Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords) released some serious casting announcements for its new upcoming series Ultra City Smiths, which will premiere on AMC+ this summer. Creator Steve Conrad, who has worked on Patriot and Perpetual Grace, is excited to announce these first rounds of stars to join the half-hour stop-motion comedy series. Conrad had this to say about the recent casting, "We have been very grateful to partner with actors whose talents are as unique, expressive, and affecting as the world we all hope to have created in 'Ultra City' and the stories that are found there."