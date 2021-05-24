newsbreak-logo
Mets' Conforto, McNeil likely out until late June

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil have hamstring injuries that are likely to keep them out of action for another month. “They’re significant hamstring strains,” New York general manager Zack Scott said Monday during a lengthy recounting of the Mets’ MASH unit, which currently has a major league-high 16 players on the injured list plus right-hander Jordan Yamamoto set to join. “If I’m putting a timeframe on that, we’re probably looking at late June.”

