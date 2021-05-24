‘It was supposed to be a day for the kids’: Trial begins for suspect accused of homicide at kindergartner’s party

Jamison

WILKES-BARRE — Nearly four years to the day after the fatal shooting of Devone Brown, his alleged shooter, Tremaine Divine Jamison, listened to opening statements in his trial on Monday.

Jamison, 31, will be on trial this week for the shooting death of Brown, which occurred on May 31, 2017, at the Marion Terrace apartment complex in Hanover Township. He is facing an open count of criminal homicide and a count of illegal possession of a firearm.

After a long period of jury selection on Monday, a jury consisting of seven men and five women, along with two female alternate jurors, was selected.

According to Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn during her opening statement, the conflict between Brown and Jamison that ultimately ended in Brown’s death began at a celebration of a kindergarten graduation.

Both Brown’s and Jamison’s 6-year-old sons graduated from kindergarten at Hanover Green that day, Quinn said.

“It was supposed to be a day of celebration,” Quinn said to jurors. “It was supposed to be a day for the kids.”

Quinn said that the altercation originally started between the men’s sons, Dasani Brown and Tremaine Jamison Jr. — the kindergarten graduates — which eventually spread to the boy’s respective parents, during which Jamison allegedly pulled a knife on Brown and Brown returned to his home to get a kitchen knife of his own.

The version of events put forward by Quinn suggest that Jamison and a few other people left the altercation a few times, before returning to start it back up again. She said that Jamison and another man, Basim Murdaugh, briefly left to find a handgun that they had stashed in a bush. Murdaugh is facing charges separately that he provided the gun to Jamison.

Quinn told jurors that witnesses this week will tell them that Jamison shot Brown in the head while Brown was actively running away, and Brown died in the street outside his home.

“The evidence in this trial will show you clearly what happened that day,” she said. “(Jamison) knew exactly what he was doing, and he did it.”

She went on to tell jurors that part of the reason it’s taken so long for this case to get to trial is because Jamison fled, and was eventually found in Savannah, Ga., two years after the shooting.

Jamison’s defense attorney, Stroudsburg-based lawyer Robert Saurman, started his opening statement by saying that, if the story had gone exactly like Quinn had said, he would also think his client was guilty of murder.

“Thankfully for him, that’s not what happened,” he said, though.

Saurman told jurors that he would be producing witnesses that suggest not that Jamison killed Brown in cold blood, but rather he was defending himself from Brown’s attacks.

Saurman said that he would show them video evidence that would illustrate that Brown was not running away from Jamison when Jamison shot him, but rather that he was running towards him, knife in hand.

According to him, the jurors would believe that it was a self-defense case.

“That’s what we believe the evidence shows,” he said. “You’re going to come to see that as clearly as I do.”

Due to the long process of selecting jurors, Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. allowed jurors to go home for the day after opening statements. Jurors will begin to hear testimony on Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to take up much of the rest of the week.

Jamison, for his part, will continue to be locked up in the county jail, where he is being held without bail.