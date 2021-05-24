When Inclusion Is the Dream
“There is a thing out there called inclusion and I need to get it.” In a year where a pandemic divided nations, states, and households, and systemic racism in our country and around the world continued to result in senseless murders, this line from the recently released documentary Forget Me Not by director Olivier Bernier seems all the more urgent. Inclusion has never been more important to our future. As advocates, however, we are sadly aware that segregation and exclusion remain the norm at home and worldwide, and inclusion only a dream.www.hrw.org