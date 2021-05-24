CELTICS NOTEBOOK: Celtics focused more on offensive adjustments than Nets swagger
After a Game 1 defeat, the underdog Boston Celtics aren’t in awe of the superior Brooklyn Nets and what their immensely talented trio can accomplish on the court. “I mean, listen, you have a team with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, you better step on the court feeling good about yourself, but we don’t give a (expletive) about that,” said Tristan Thompson following practice Monday with Game 2 set for Tuesday (7:30 p.m.). “At the end of the day, they put their socks on and their shoes on just like us. We’re not intimidated or anything like that.”www.enterprisenews.com