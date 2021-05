This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference. Apple used its spring event this year to announce the new M1 iPad Pro, a new M1-powered iMac, AirTags and a purple iPhone 12. This summer is when we'll learn about all the new things Apple will make those gadgets capable of doing with its forthcoming software updates. The tech giant is holding its all-digital Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, online from June 7-11. Fans and developers alike will be able to watch for free.