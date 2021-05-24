Uncharted Movie: The Saga of Sully’s Missing Moustache - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleOn Today’s IGN The Fix: Entertainment, after Mark Wahlberg seemingly teasingly showed that his take on Sully (the Uncharted games' facially haired father figure) would come rocking a moustache, a new image from the set of the Uncharted movie shows the opposite. A new report claims that Timothee Chalamet has been cast as Willy Wonka in Warner Bros.’ upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka. This will be the first film in which Chalamet, of Interstellar and Dune fame, will sing and dance. And finally, a Highlander remake is in the works at Lionsgate starring Henry Cavill. John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, is set to direct the film, although not much is known beyond that.

PetsIGN

Apple TV+ Lands Finch, A Movie Featuring a Dog, a Robot, and Tom Hanks

Apple Original Films has won the rights to Finch, a film featuring Tom Hanks and his robot dog, Deadline reports. Formerly titled Bios, Finch will be helmed by Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind several of the most ambitious episodes of Game of Thrones, including the famous "Battle of the Bastards."
MoviesCollider

Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Movie 'Finch' Follows 'Greyhound' to Apple TV+

After releasing Tom Hanks' WWII film Greyhound last summer, Apple has acquired the Oscar-winning actor's new sci-fi movie Finch, which is expected to debut on the streamer this fall. You're probably wondering, 'what the heck is Finch?' and why you haven't heard of it before, and that's because the movie...
MoviesGamespot

Nolan North Talks Uncharted Movie And Why He Thinks Tom Holland Is A Great Choice For Drake

Nolan North, the voice actor who plays Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series, has shared a little more insight into the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland. He said on the Good Game Nice Try podcast that he believes in Holland as an actor and the take that Sony is going for with the film and its story. Instead of tracing the story of any of the Uncharted games, the movie will pick up with Drake in his 20s, which is about a decade before we met him in the games.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Liam Neeson Vs. Bob Odenkirk In This Week’s VOD Showdown

Vudu and Fandango are reporting that Liam Neeson’s The Marksman was the top VOD title last weekend, in terms of raw revenue, as the Open Road flick debuted on electronic sell-through (ie – priced to buy” digital availability. The film, starring Neeson as a retired/widowed rancher who is pit against murderous drug cartels while protecting a young boy fleeing Mexico, opened in mid-January with $3.1 million before legging out to $15.567 million domestic and $22.4 million worldwide. That was a whopping 5x weekend-to-final multiplier, and just above the $14.1 million domestic cume (from a $4.1 million domestic debut) of Neeson’s Honest Thief, Open Road’s previous PG-13 Neeson actioner released last September.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Poster For Renny Harlin’s Heist Film THE MISFITS Starring Pierce Brosnan

Here’s the poster for Renny Harlin‘s slick looking heist thriller, The Misfits. The mighty Pierce Brosnan leads the cast of the film which also stars Jamie Chung, Tim Roth, Hermione Corfield, Rami Jaber, Mike Angelo and Nick Cannon. Renny Harlin knows how to deliver great action (see Die Hard 2:...
Movieswwno.org

As Many Entertainment Venues Start To Reopen, Nobody Does A Comeback Like The Movies

With just two weeks to go before A Quiet Place Part II makes your local multiplex a less quiet place, Hollywood has started the back-to-cinemas drumroll. "There's nothing like that moment when the lights go down," growls Vin Diesel, channeling his inner Richard Attenborough in a trailer for F9, the latest Fast & Furious installment. "The projector ignites, and we believe."
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Nolan North praises Tom Holland’s performance in upcoming Uncharted movie

The original Nathan Drake, voice actor Nolan North, has praised Tom Holland’s performance in the upcoming Uncharted movie. In an episode of the Good Game Nice Try podcast, Nolan revealed his thoughts on the upcoming film after being invited to visit the set. The actor goes on to gush about the Spider-Man actor, who is set to play Nathan Drake in the movie, stating that: “The great thing about it is, he’s a super, super nice kid.”
MoviesIGN

Sonic Movie 2 Leak Reveals Knuckles' Surprising Role + Plot Details - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

We've got a Sonic Movie 2 update! With the recent Sonic Movie 2 leaks, we finally know Knuckles the Echidna's involvement in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel! Along with Knuckles, the Sonic 2 movie leak also confirms Tails will be involved, which we all assumed would occur given the Sonic Movie scene from the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Sonic movie 2 plot that was leaked also confirms the involvement of an emerald, likely the Master Emerald, with Dr. Robotnik teaming up with Knuckles in search for the emerald, with Sonic and Tails racing to retrieve it before the new villainous duo do. With the Sonic movie 2 set photos that leaked a while back, this just adds further confirmation to Knuckles and his involvement in the Sonic movie sequel. The new villain will indeed be Knuckles. Sonic Movie 2 will officially have Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Dr. Eggman (Dr. Robotnik). It may just be a leaked synopsis, but you can consider this our Sonic Movie 2 first look! This Sonic news pertaining to Sonic the Hedgehog movie 2 only adds to the hype that many Sonic fans are feeling at the moment, waiting for a Sonic movie 2 trailer to drop! As for who will be voicing Knuckles in the Sonic movie 2 cast, that's yet to be released. I think we're all waiting to see what Sonic movie Knuckles will look like and any potential sonic movie knuckles scene that might pop up between now and the April 8th, 2022 release date of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. Sonic movie 2 2022 will be dashing into our lane soon! In other entertainment news, the Star Wars fandom was all abuzz upon seeing that the Lucasfilm website had updated the title of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian's Dave Filoni to executive creative director of the studio. A Lucasfilm spokesperson said, "we simply updated our website. Nothing has changed with his current and future projects. He is busier than ever in a galaxy far, far away!" So there you have it, he's been swinging the big lightsaber longer than we all thought. And finally, you may remember back when Tilda Swinton was announced to be playing The Ancient One in 2016's Doctor Strange, there was a lot of public blowback as the character has been historically portrayed as an Asian male in other media. While he once thought it was a good idea, Kevin Feige now admits it might've been the wrong move. We delve deeper into this oon today's episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment with Akeem Lawanson!
MoviesSFGate

Marvel Finally Confirms Oscar Isaac as 'Moon Knight' Star

Seven months after Variety first broke the news that Isaac was in talks to star in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series “Moon Knight,” Marvel has finally confirmed that the 42-year-old actor will headline the project. More from Variety. Naturally, Marvel did so via a tweet that reads, “‘WE ARE...
TV SeriesIGN

Details on New Batman, Superman Animated Series Coming to HBO Max - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Dark Knight returns in the upcoming HBO Max animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and the legendary Bruce Timm attached to serve as executive producers. Not much else was revealed about the upcoming animated series, but the poster for Batman: Caped Crusader shows Batman as he towers over Gotham City. Batman's design is reminiscent of the design of the Dark Knight we saw depicted in the classic Detective Comics by artist Bob Kane. In fact, the poster clearly took inspiration from Detective Comics No. 31, published back in 1939 in DC Comics. And with Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm attached to this new animated series, it's safe to say we'll see some of the art deco visuals and detective-style storytelling that made that 90s' series so damn good. This new Batman show has many Batman fans hyped! Maybe this will give us a small Bat sampling of Matt Reeves Batman, who knows? Don't mistake this for a Batman TAS reboot or for Batman the Animated Series returns. Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network, along with a new Superman cartoon, My Adventures with Superman, starring Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane, and Clark Kent as they navigate their 20s all while doing investigative reporting for the Daily Planet. The Boys' actor Jack Quaid will be voicing Clark Kent, which means he'll also be voicing Superman, with actress Alice Lee voicing Lois Lane. Don't you just love hearing about new Superman cartoon news and new Batman cartoon news? And finally, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, starring Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, will premiere on Netflix July 8th. What did you think of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness trailer and the reveal of the Resident Evil Infinite Darkness release date? The zombie-fighting pair are teaming up to expose a global conspiracy and uncover the mystery behind this latest zombie outbreak. All of this entertainment news in the latest episode of IGN's The Fix: Entertainment hosted by Akeem Lawanson!
MoviesIGN

Bautista Says Marvel Dropped the Ball on Drax - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

On Today's IGN The Fix: Entertainment, Actor Dave Bautista has a few choice words about Marvel's treatment of Drax. Now four films deep, the Guardians of the Galaxy star wishes that more emphasis would have been placed on Drax's backstory. For old-school Space Jam fans worried about some of the changes in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, fear not. Michael Jordan himself is set to appear in Warner Brother's upcoming film. And finally, you thought the Avengers was the most ambitious crossover in history? Well move over Marvel, Katy Perry has teamed up with... Pikachu?
MoviesEscapist Magazine

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds Lands Second Trailer

Ryan Reynolds. Samuel L. Jackson. Salma Hayek. Decent action. That basically seems to be the general pitch for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard. The first film rode the charm of its two stars to surprising success, and that seems to be the plan for the sequel as well as the new The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard trailer shows.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Sony Releases New Image from Uncharted Film, Admits Movies Are a “Risky Venture”

The New York Times was the first to post the image. According to the Times, Sony is spending $120 million dollars to make the film, which is naturally based on game franchise of the same name. That said, the Uncharted film does not follow the plot of the games. It’s a prequel, following a young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as he learns from mentor Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).
Moviesgamepressure.com

Holland and Wahlberg as Drake and Sully in New Still From Uncharted Movie

A new still from the Uncharted movie, adaptation of Naughty Dog's iconic action game series, has surfaced online. It presents Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland as Sully and Drake respectively. The movie will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2022. As is widely known, the movie adaptation of Uncharted will...
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Uncharted' Fans Aren't Happy With Mark Wahlberg's Sully In New Teaser

A new photo of the upcoming Uncharted movie has been published, and honestly, it is not having the expected effect on fans. As a project, Uncharted has been kicking about for thirteen years, which is unbelievable. After six directors entered and exited the movie due to scheduling conflicts, Ruben Fleischer was finally brought on board for his experience in comedic action movies like Venom, 30 Minutes Or Less and Zombieland.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

The Mysterious Benedict Society Trailer: Tony Hale Stars in Disney+ Series

Disney+ has released the official trailer for their upcoming series adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart’s coming-of-age adventure novel series The Mysterious Benedict Society, starring Emmy winner Tony Hale (Veep). The video features Hale’s Mr. Benedict as he forms a quartet of gifted children, enlisting them for a mission against his evil twin brother Dr. Curtain. The series will be available for streaming on Friday, June 25.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Henry Cavill To Lead Lionsgate’s Highlander Reboot From John Wick’s Chad Stahelski

Wanted: An actor to star as a lead as one of the last of his kind, fighting evil. Oh, and he has to be amazing with a sword. Deadline reports that Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is in talks as one of the leads in the long-gestating reboot of the 80s Highlander franchise from Lionsgate, helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski and written by Kerry Williamson.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Mission: Impossible Star Tom Cruise on Iconic Wire Stunt in 1996 film

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt made his debut in the theatrical adaptation of Mission: Impossible. One of the most iconic stunts involved his character infiltrating a highly secured facility and hacking into a computer without setting off sensors while suspended via a wire harness held on by Krieger (Jean Reno). To promote the upcoming Blu-ray anniversary release from Paramount (via Hollywood Reporter), the actor spoke with director-screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie about his physical struggle maintaining balance and not accidentally touching the floor.