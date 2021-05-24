newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

52 Jazz Tracks for 2021 (21. ‘Flowers for Albert’. From David Murray, ‘Flowers for Albert’, 1976)

By londonjazz
londonjazznews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumber twenty-one of Jon Turney’s weekly selections (introduced HERE), is the first treatment of a theme that David Murray loves to revisit. The title track from David Murray’s first album as a leader, from a New York loft session, had enormous presence and power for a player who was then just 21. It’s a dedication to Albert Ayler, whose sound seems to come through too, though Murray has stressed he was influenced more by other great players.

londonjazznews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Ayler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Jazz Tracks#Aacm#Drums#Bass#Spotify Playlist#West Coast#Ugly Beauty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Indiana Statesyncopatedtimes.com

Albert Nicholas • Albert’s Back In Town

Nicholas made a few visits back to the US, including in 1959 when he recorded Albert’s Back In Town. This excellent Dixieland set teams his clarinet with the underrated but talented trumpeter Nappy Trottier, trombonist Floyd O’Brien, pianist Art Hodes, guitarist Marty Grosz, Mike Walbridge on tuba, and drummer Fred Kohlman.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Albert Ayler & New York Contemporary Five: Revisited, Remastered, Resplendent

The Swiss-based ezz-thetics label was launched in 2019 by Hat Hut Records' founder, Werner X. Uehlinger, and its Revisited strand is a jazz aficionado's dream. The series is devoted to landmark avant-garde recordings from the 1960s, and ezz-thetics does more than simply reissue them. Peter Pfister, Uehlinger's longtime mastering Jedi, improves the audio quality of the discs so substantially that listening to them is, at times, almost like hearing the music anew. Among the albums in the Revisited catalogue are ones by Sun Ra Arkestra, pianist Paul Bley and saxophonists John Coltrane and Marion Brown. Here are two more treasures. One is by tenor saxophonist Albert Ayler and his paradigm-shifting trio with bassist Gary Peacock and drummer Sunny Murray. The second is by New York Contemporary Five, a short-lived all-stars-in-the-making lineup which included tenor saxophonist Archie Shepp, pocket cornetist Don Cherry and alto saxophonist John Tchicai. Both albums are important chapters in the story of the New Thing school which emerged in African American jazz in the early 1960s.
Musicjazztimes.com

Coda: Charlie Christian at Minton’s

Sometimes I like to imagine I’m a workaday jazz musician from a very specific point in time. It’s May 1941 in New York City. I’m dragging and it’s getting late, but I head on over to Minton’s Playhouse, where some cats are going to jam into the morning. I park myself out of the way, listen to the nascent forms of bebop taking hold, but it’s only when a 24-year-old guitarist starts doing his thing that I shed all vestiges of the soporific and come alive.
Musicjazziz.com

Vinyl Watch, May 2021: Ray Charles, Nina Simone & More

Vinyl is back! Each month on “Vinyl Watch,” we list some of the most noteworthy new vinyl releases — including new albums, reissues, special-edition box sets and more. At JAZZIZ, we share the vinyl community’s appreciation of the experience of collecting and playing vinyl records. As an increasing number of music fans discover the joy of vinyl, we hope these lists will serve as a starting point for new musical discoveries.
Musicacousticdisc.com

David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen

Svend Asmussen from Denmark was an incredible violinist and one of the true pioneers of string jazz. He made his first recordings with the great Oscar Aleman in 1935, played and recorded with Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman among others, and is featured on several our projects, including a four volume Acoustic Oasis set of his classic early recordings. David Grisman met Svend in 1985 at the Jazzhut Montmartre in Copenhagen and they became fast friends, toured together and released an album, Svingin’ with Svend in 1987.
Musicwpr.org

Lizz Wright On Mountain Stage

Georgia native Lizz Wright is a rising star of contemporary jazz music, but when she visited Mountain Stage in 2010, Wright took a musical turn to celebrate her gospel roots instead. Host Larry Groce called Wright one of the greatest vocalists to ever guest on the show. By her second...
Wichita, KSkmuw.org

Greg Skaff's Star Bright On 'Polaris'

Guitarist Greg Skaff's latest album, Polaris, finds the former Wichitan and longtime New York City resident accompanied by two of the greatest living jazz players: bassist Ron Carter and drummer Albert "Tootie" Heath. Comprised of original material from Skaff as well as a bevy of standards, the record demonstrates Skaff's...
Musicvinylmeplease.com

Dorothy Ashby’s Harp Masterpiece

From an early age, it was clear that Dorothy Ashby, born Dorothy Jeanne Thompson in Detroit in 1932, would cut a path all her own. As the young daughter of self-taught jazz guitarist Wiley Thompson, she relished sitting in on her father’s combo’s rehearsals in their home, chording along on piano. Instilling in her an understanding of jazz as not only a musical style but a way of life, these jam sessions amounted to an invaluable education. “[My father] taught me more about harmony and melodic construction than I learned in all my years of high school, college, and private study,” Ashby reflected to Sally Placksin for her book American Women in Jazz. “[He] sacrificed more time and money than the family could afford for my musical training and instruments.”
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Carlos Vega: Art of the Messenger

In case you didn't quite catch the "message" subtly embedded in the title of Chicago-based tenor saxophonist Carlos Vega's new recording, Art of the Messenger, here is a brief reminder that it was drummer Art Blakey who formed the Jazz Messengers in the mid-1950s and led the celebrated hard-bop ensemble until his death in 1990. The Messengers' roster of alumni reads like a Who's Who of Jazz Hall of Fame members.
Atlanta, GAwclk.com

Carol Albert: For The Moment

The saying says “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it” and Carol Albert is taking heed. She has found a winning formula which has made her one of Smooth Jazz's top artists. And she's a long-time friend and listener to WCLK. She’s back with another gem from her Stronger Now CD called For The Moment featuring Paul Brown on guitar. Carol’s affinity for chill music has become her calling call to success. Anyone who knows me I like more uptempo grooves, especially as Spring is upon us. But some songs you just have to make an exception for and For The Moment is one. Check it out when you tune in to Serenade To The City Monday thru Friday at 10pm on Atlanta’s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Louis Armstrong: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia & RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-66

Louis Armstrong officially returned to small band leadership May 17, 1947 via a triumphant concert at Town Hall that was less comeback than reaffirmation. It was even the dawn of his second great period, full of recordings that stood tall with his epochal 1920's output, and the subsequently-assembled Louis Armstrong and his All Stars would immediately establish themselves as a staple of the live jazz circuit as well as a powerhouse recording unit.
New York City, NYbigtakeover.com

A Short Conversation with Sugar Loaf Walker

I always like to start with a bit of background, so can you tell me a bit about your musical journey from your earliest days to where you are today?. Sugar Loaf Walker: I grew up in Chennai, a city in southern India. One of my earliest musical memories was listening to 20 Golden Greats by The Shadows from my father’s modest record collection. I still love that record and did a version of Wonderful Land in 2009. My parents wanted me to learn a musical instrument, so I chose the guitar and took a few lessons. Even though I was fascinated by the instrument I was not interested in the songs the teacher was making me learn, so the lessons ended abruptly. Later when my musical tastes evolved, I picked up the guitar again and tried to teach myself the songs I enjoyed listening to. I discovered blues through Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan, jazz through Miles Davis and John Coltrane, and rock through Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Pink Floyd to name a few. I also learnt Indian classical (Carnatic) music on the violin for a year which has a lot of similarities with jazz in terms of melodic structure and improvisation. I started forming bands with my schoolmates and friends, taking part in local College Band competitions. I moved to London in 2004 and spent my first earnings on a proper electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster, which I purchased in New York en route to visiting my brother Arjun who had moved to the US by then. That’s the Strat you see on the cover of Benign Penny. I joined a rock band called Tallahassee Jacknives, touring the London Pub circuit, and then played in a rockabilly band in Bangkok before moving to Amman.
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Music Reviews: Van Morrison

"Latest Record Project, Volume 1" (Exile/BMG) COVID-19 has affected us all, and turned Van Morrison into a conspiracy theorist. To be fair, Morrison has a long-standing reputation as an irritable curmudgeon fixated on injustices perpetrated on him by the music business. But now paranoia has become his raison d'etre, complaint...
Rock Musicguitar.com

The Collection: Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne

Although officially a Pretender, Londoner James Walbourne is very much the real deal. Lead guitarist in Chrissie Hynde’s band since 2008, Walbourne is also one half of The Rails, a folk duo that also features his wife, Kami Thompson. We catch up with James in his local pub, The Boogaloo in Highgate, which isn’t simply a convenient location to talk gear, road stories and photograph his enviable guitar collection – it also played a pivotal role in his career.
MusicantiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1970 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun." The band were filmed in concert at the Kralingen Music Festival in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on June 28, 1970. Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the...
Musicwrir.org

What the Fontaine?!: Spring Flowers (05/14/21)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”. There are still a bunch of beautiful Spring flowers out there. I’m enjoying the weather, too. Meanwhile, I’ve brought music from Minutemen, Fat Boy Slim, Negativland, Kiss, Jello Biafra, and Elvis Presley. Tune in 9-11pmEDT!
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Rendered Speechless as Girl Belts His Song While Seated Right Next to Him

Garth Brooks is moving us all to tears once again in this Facebook video. It’s no secret that Garth Brooks is a country music icon. And if you’re a dedicated fan, it’s also no secret that Garth Brooks is a big teddy bear. He’s easily moved to tears by kindness and people’s sweet sentiments. So, this recent video is pretty on par with Garth Brooks’s lovable reactions.
Musicmusicomh.com

Gary Numan – Intruder

Although he released dodgy albums in 1983, 1985, 1988, 1991 and an absolutely woeful one in 1992 that was barely listenable, Gary Numan‘s long-discussed renaissance has never actually existed: he hasn’t released a less-than-decent album since 1994’s comeback spectacular Sacrifice. Numan, once the leader of Tubeway Army and now the leader of all techno-goths who are too alternative for Depeche Mode, made his name on the back of a handful of iconic songs, and has released more than his fair share of classic albums.