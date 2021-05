Thirteen of the Braves’ next 16 games will take place against National League East opponents, the other three against the defending World Series champion. It’s a stretch of the schedule, starting Memorial Day weekend, that could begin to define a team that has been at or narrowly below .500 for two months. And the Braves will enter it minus left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who will miss at least the next six weeks after breaking two fingers sliding into third base.