newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Barriers coming down around Capitol in Albany

By Greg Floyd
WRGB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Things are opening up at the NYS Capitol building in Albany. Some metal barriers in West Capitol Park have come down and now concrete barriers have been removed that had closed the part of State Street that sits between the Capitol and the Legislative Office Building.

cbs6albany.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Building#State Street#State Officials#State Services#Police Officials#Nys Capitol#Ny State Police#Wrgb#West Capitol Park#Concrete Barriers#Fencing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany County, NYSaratogian

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Guilderland, NYTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Troy, NYwamc.org

School Budget, Board Votes Set For Tuesday In New York

New Yorkers on Tuesday will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of local boards of education. With the pandemic fading, voters will be able to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at their school district's designated polling places. Foundation Aid from the state budget passed in April is...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Albany, NYTimes Union

News of note in the Capital Region

ALBANY - The state Department of Taxation and Finance's Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. Monday, May 17, to help last-minute filers. Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 518-457-5181. But before calling, taxpayers should consider visiting www.tax.ny.gov. Since the filing season...
Albany, NYWSLS

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. The Democrat had, for months, declined...