An emergency landing of a plane in Minsk: European Union imposes sanctions

By Esmond Barker
thewestonforum.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk, European Union countries imposed new sanctions on the former Soviet Republic of Belarus. As the spokesman for the President of the European Union Council Charles Michel announced on the evening of Monday, May 24, after consultations with heads of state and government in Brussels, Belarusian airlines will no longer be allowed to use European Union airspace and will no longer be allowed to take off from airports in the European Union and allowed to land. In addition, there should be additional targeted economic sanctions and an expanded list of people and companies for whom the asset freeze and the entry ban to the European Union apply.

