The founder of Chinese technology company Huawei has said that the company should “lead the world” in software in order to get around US sanctions.Huawei was placed on an economic blacklist in May 2019, which resulted in it being blocked from using Google apps and services, and has also affected its manufacturing chains for smartphones.An internal memo from Ren Zhengfei, as reported by Reuters, says that the company wants to move away from hardware towards software because the field is "outside of US control and we will have greater independence and autonomy".This is something the company is already doing with...