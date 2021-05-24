newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

By CHRISTINA LARSON
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgApJ_0a9vkDlZ00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ecologist Rolf Peterson remembers driving remote stretches of road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and seeing areas strewn with deer carcasses. But that changed after gray wolves arrived in the region from Canada and Minnesota.

“When wolves moved in during the 1990s and 2000s, the deer-vehicle collisions went way down,” said the Michigan Tech researcher.

Recently, another team of scientists has gathered data about road collisions and wolf movements in Wisconsin to quantify how the arrival wolves there affected the frequency of deer-auto collisions. They found it created what scientists call “a landscape of fear."

"In a pretty short period of time, once wolves colonize a county, deer vehicle collisions go down about 24%," said Dominic Parker, a natural resources economist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and co-author of their new study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Both thinning of the deer population by wolves and behavior changes in fearful deer are factors in the drop-off, Parker said.

“When you have a major predator around, it impacts how the prey behave,” he said. “Wolves use linear features of a landscape as travel corridors, like roads, pipelines and stream beds. Deer learn this and can adapt by staying away.”

Gray wolves, among the first species protected under the Endangered Species Act in 1973, were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995. But in other regions of the U.S., gray wolves have dispersed naturally; the population in the lower 48 states now totals about 5,500.

The new study said that the presence of wolves, maligned by ranchers whose livestock suffers predation, also can save money by indirectly reducing deer-vehicle collisions. In 2008, a study for the U.S. Department of Transportation estimated those crashes cost more than $8 billion annually.

“Most economic studies of wolves have been negative, focusing on livestock losses,” said Dave Mech, a senior research scientist for the U.S. Geological Survey in Minnesota, who was not involved in the new study and praised it. "But wolves also reshape ecosystems in many ways, although that’s hard to measure economically.”

Some studies have looked at tourism revenue generated by wolf-watchers in Yellowstone, but that money doesn’t flow directly to communities living alongside wolves, said Jennifer Raynor, a natural resources economist at Wesleyan University and a co-author of the new study.

“We wanted to look at other ways the wolves impacted the region," Raynor said. “These auto collisions are happening, or not happening, in rural areas, and so are livestock damages.”

Michigan Tech's Peterson, who was not involved in the research, said, “If anything, the researchers underestimated the value of the deer-vehicle crashes. The deeper dimension of these collision costs can include large medical bills and, sometimes, human fatalities.”

A 2016 study found that cougars decreased the number of deer-vehicle crashes in parts of the eastern U.S. by about 22%.

The wolf study “adds to growing awareness that scientists should consider both the costs and the benefits of having large carnivores on the landscape,” said Adrian Treves, a University of Wisconsin conservation biologist not involved in the study.

___

Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Data Scientists#Research Scientists#Ap#Wesleyan University#Michigan Tech#Cougars#Twitter#Deer Vehicle Collisions#Road Collisions#Deer Auto Collisions#Deer Carcasses#Deer Vehicle Collisions#Fearful Deer#Gray Wolves#Deer Vehicle Crashes#Predation#Human Fatalities#Livestock Losses#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Idaho seeks to kill more than 1,000 wolves as scientists urge Biden to restore animals’ endangered status

In an ongoing conflict between conservationists, hunters, and the agricultural sector, scientists are urging the Biden administration to restore legal protections for grey wolves, arguing that their removal earlier this year was premature.They also argue that states are allowing too many animals to be killed, as Idaho approves legislation that would see 90 per cent of the 1,500 wolves in the state exterminated by private contractors.The US Fish and Wildlife Service removed wolves from the endangered species list for most of the country in January in the final days of the Trump administration, in a move that Joe Biden ordered...
AnimalsPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Beware of Aggressive Elk this Spring in Yellowstone Park

Yellowstone National Park officials released a news brief today (5/7) reminding visitors to be cautious around the parks elk population this time of year. Most of us know to stay away from bear and bison, and locals know better than to step off the boardwalks around the parks thermal features. You should remember to keep an eye on the elk too.
AnimalsCraig Daily Press

Colorado Parks and Wildlife holds 1st info session on wolf reintroduction

Colorado Parks and Wildlife held its first information session last week about wolf reintroduction on the Western Slope, which will happen by the end of 2023. Wolves have been naturally migrating into the United States for decades. They were first seen in Montana in 1979 and then were introduced in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Idaho in 1995.
AnimalsPosted by
Mountain Journal

Study: Wolves Bring Fewer Car Wrecks, Save Money And Human Lives

Landscapes where gray wolves roam have fewer deer-human vehicle collisions on local highways. That’s the provocative finding of a new scientific analysis focusing on counties in northern Wisconsin but it could hold implications for other wolf-inhabited parts of the Lower 48, one of the study’s three authors tells Mountain Journal.
AnimalsPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Thank Wolves For Less Vehicle Accidents With Deer in U.P.

The number of vehicles hitting deer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are way down since wolves were introduced into the region. When I have traveled in the U.P. in the past, I have been lucky enough to see countless deer, turkeys, coyote's, the occasional black bear and even a couple of moose but I have yet to see the great white norths most fierce predator, the wolf.
AnimalsField & Stream

USFWS Proposes Listing Lesser Prairie-Chicken as Endangered Species

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has just proposed listing two lesser prairie-chicken populations under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The proposal, which is founded on years of peer-reviewed science, would be a significant step toward protecting this distinct species of upland bird from extinction—and an acknowledgment of the severity of the current situation.
AnimalsSeattle Times

US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers on Wednesday proposed federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, saying its habitat across five states is in danger of becoming more fragmented and the effects of climate change and drought are expected to take a further toll on the species in the future.
Animalsnewsnetnebraska.org

Studio Yusa, so wolves reduce accidents

ROME – Maybe it will make you smile, but university professors in Wisconsin have not joked about it for a second: According to a recent study, the introduction of gray wolves into deer densities has led to an average reduction in vehicular collisions with 24 percent associated with the same deer. The results were published in the journal Processes of the National Academy of Sciences.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Environmental DNA (eDNA) Analysis Could Contribute Towards More Effective Pest Control

Detecting environmental DNA of invasive ant species in soil samples. Researchers have successfully detected the environmental DNA (eDNA)[1] of the Argentine ant[2] in surface soil samples from sites on Kobe’s Port Island and in Kyoto’s Fushimi District, two areas that have a long history of destruction caused by this invasive species. The research group included then graduate student YASASHIMOTO Tetsu and Associate Professor MINAMOTO Toshifumi of Kobe University’s Graduate School of Human Development and Environment, Visiting Professor OZAKI Mamiko of the Graduate School of Engineering, and NAKAJIMA Satoko, formally of the Kyoto Prefectural Institute of Public Health and Environment.
Petsjonathanturley.org

Want Lower Car Insurance? Get Some Wolves, According to a Recent Study

The study found a decrease of 24 percent in deer/vehicle collisions after the reintroduction of a wolf population. That is not apparently due to the just reduction of the population through a natural predator. Dominic Parker, a natural resources economist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and co-author of the study said “When you have a major predator around, it impacts how the prey behave. Wolves use linear features of a landscape as travel corridors, like roads, pipelines and stream beds. Deer learn this and can adapt by staying away.”
AnimalsKXLY

How birds in the Pacific Northwest experienced the pandemic

From a picnic table at Smith Cove Park in Interbay looking east, Elaine Chuang can help you find an osprey. “You have to be lined up with me here,” she says, orienting toward a large processing ship and eyeing a manmade platform 500 yards beyond it. On top sits an osprey that recently flew up from Central America. “When she’s down and all you can see is her head, then you know she’s on eggs,” says Chuang in a Texas accent made faint by 27 years in Seattle. “They’re laid one a day, and after about 30 days, then they’ll start to hatch.” The ospreys are dependable. Yesterday, Chuang saw the male swoop in with a fish.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Why Deer And Auto Collisions Are Down in Michigan

I personally have never hit a deer, but I've had a close call a few times. Of course, we have all witnessed a few, and it can be heartbreaking. Carinsurance.com says the odds of an animal collision are 1 out of 116, but that doubles during deer season, which is from October to December. West Virginia has the highest odds of hitting one. State Farm guesses there were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020. Wow, that is a lot.
Presidential ElectionKPVI Newschannel 6

More than 100 scientists ask Biden Administration to restore protections for gray wolves

More than 100 scientists have signed a letter asking the Biden administration to restore federal protections for the gray wolf. The Trump administration announced last fall that it would remove the animal from the endangered species list across most of the country beginning in January, prompting lawsuits from environmental and wildlife groups to restore the protections. The Biden administration has said it's reviewing the delisting, along with other agency decisions as part of a broad executive order issued in January.
Animalskjrh.com

Yellowstone National Park rangers seeking woman who approached bears in park

Yellowstone National Park rangers are seeking information on a woman they say was seen approaching grizzly bears in the Roaring Mountain area. The unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs around 4:45 p.m. on May 10 at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot, rangers said in a Facebook post.
AnimalsPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Park Officials At Yellowstone Shooting Wolves With Paintballs

In an effort to control wolf populations during heavy tourist months, wildlife officials at Yellowstone National Park are using force, but not the kind one might think. Park officers at the world's first national park are combating unwanted tourist and wolf interactions with guns. The projectiles from these guns are filled with gelatin and dye, instead of lead.