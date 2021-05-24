newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Changes coming to Florida unemployment benefits, many Floridians still owed and locked out

By Karla Ray, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZiID_0a9vjoGX00

Florida announced it will soon stop providing additional federal unemployment benefits. That supplement adds up to $300 a week for people collecting unemployment.

The change will go into place on June 26 as part of the state’s push for people to return to work.

Those federal benefits are going away at a time when 9 Investigates learned many Floridians still aren’t receiving payments they’re owed.

In an effort to cut down on fraud, the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) made the verification process more strenuous back in February with the help of a third-party vendor, ID.me. Months later, some people are still locked out.

The extra steps were added following a wave of new claims filed in January, leading state leaders to believe there was a flood of fraud. However, making it harder for scammers to access the system also made it harder for a lot of out-of-work Floridians to claim benefits they need.

For the past year, Erin Turner’s lack of prospects in event planning have kept her on unemployment. Her husband, Jade Apisuk, who used to sell wine to our major resorts and theme parks, was also laid off.

“It definitely hasn’t been easy,” Turner said. “We had to do a lot to get it all set up, but it was going fine until there was a problem.”

That problem happened around the same time that the DEO put stricter security measures in place meant to stop fraud. In February, Erin’s account was locked and flagged, and she hasn’t been able to collect benefits since.

On the third-party vendor ID.me’s website, Jade elevates his wife’s issue once a week, and when he calls the number given to out-of-work Floridians to try to sort out problems like this, the automated recording hangs up on him with no callback option.

“The Department of Economic Opportunity is incredibly understaffed, and that’s the struggle with this,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani said. “There really doesn’t feel like there is anywhere to go.”

Eskamani’s office has received thousands of inquiries about people being locked out of their accounts like this, as well as other types of fraud; but even as a lawmaker, it can take weeks to get a response from the DEO.

“It’s very ironic that right now we have thousands of Floridians locked out of their accounts, and can’t get their benefits, while we’re also cutting off benefits,” Eskamani said.

As the federal supplement she’s referring to is set to go away next month, that means the money Erin and Jade’s family is currently receiving is set to be cut in half.

“Florida’s unemployment system, compared to the rest of the country, is actively discouraging people from going on unemployment,” Apisuk said. “They make it incredibly difficult.”

A spokesperson for the DEO couldn’t say how many accounts had been flagged for fraud, but told us in a statement: “The Department is aware of an issue where some claims are being re-locked in CONNECT after their identity has been verified through ID.me. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and unlock claims that have been re-locked. The Department continuously unlocks claims through an automated process after claimants have been verified with ID.me. For existing claimants who have verified their identity and continue to have their claims re-locked, they should allow at least 24-48 hours for the claim to be unlocked.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#State Benefits#State Security#Economic Security#Deo#The Department#Out Of Work Floridians#Payments#Fraud#Claimants#Scammers#Unlock Claims#Prospects#People#Leading State Leaders#January#February#Inquiries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

DeSantis’ gambling deal means billions for Florida, but is it enough?

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deal-making skills are getting a test. DeSantis inked a $500-million-a-year gambling agreement with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is expected to generate at least $2.5 billion during the first five years of the deal. Some lawmakers, though, think the state could have done better...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statewflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...