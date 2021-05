A default name is given to every AirTag by Apple. However, if you want to rename an AirTag because you chose the wrong name at setup, you can do so with a few simple steps. AirTag was unveiled by Apple during its virtual ‘Spring Loaded’ event. The item-tracker can easily be attached to objects or everyday items like purses, school bags, and keys to quickly locate them. The product works with the recently announced Find My network to anonymously share location across Apple’s network of iOS devices.