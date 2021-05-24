Debris season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? What we know

Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? Given where things are in season 3 right now, it absolutely makes sense to want more story!. The good news is that you are going to have chances to see all of that play out. The bad news, however, is that you’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s next. Because of a special episode of The Wall that is airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, Manifest season 3 episode 11 is airing on Thursday, June 3. Following that, there are two more episodes coming on June 10 that will close out the season. Will those be the final episodes of the series? There will be time to discuss that at some point, as Manifest remains one of the few shows on NBC that have not been either renewed or canceled.