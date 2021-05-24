Debris season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? What we know

Airing on the FOX television network, Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. Guest voices include Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Gerald McRaney, Natalie Palamides, John Viener, Horatio Sans, and Natalie Palamides. It’s an animated family comedy series that centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In season two, the family takes a vacation; Duncan says the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad; Duncan and Kimberly are sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack start a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan races stock cars.