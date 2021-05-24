Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1: Did Eddie die in season 4 finale?

Tim Minear was asked about how some 9-1-1 fans feel they are being strung along by the writers with Buck and Eddie’s relationship. "I’m actually not sure how to respond to that, to be honest with you," he said. "The show is not deliberately queerbaiting the audience, but what I also don’t want to do is to not keep writing these characters the way I see them, and whatever it is they’re taking out of the portrayals of these characters is being generated somehow on the page and the way that the scenes are being performed. Like I said before, it’s almost got a little bit of a life of its own, and I don’t want to strangle that because I think there’s something that’s kind of alive about it, and in a way, I don’t apologize for it either." ALSO: 9-1-1 promotes Brianna Baker to series regular for Season 3.