Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1: Did Eddie die in season 4 finale?
Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, and should you prepare to say goodbye to the Eddie Diaz character after the season 4 finale?. Entering the episode, you had reasons aplenty to be concerned about Eddie’s future. How in the world could you not be? His life was clearly in jeopardy and, given the situation with the sniper, it was not altogether clear that he would be rescued. We knew that losing Eddie would be a big blow, whether it be to Christopher, his fellow firefighters, or of course to us as viewers. We don’t want to see any major character leave this world, especially when we’ve spent so much time investing in them!cartermatt.com