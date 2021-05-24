The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale
Next week The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 is going to kick off a two-part finale event, and it’s going to begin with a change of scenery. For at least the bulk of this upcoming episode “Venga,” Shaun Murphy is going to be in Guatemala with many of the other doctors. The goal here is humanitarian in nature: Helping a number of people who need their help. It’s going to be intense, given you are working long hours and have very limited resources.cartermatt.com