TV Series

The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week The Good Doctor season 4 episode 19 is going to kick off a two-part finale event, and it’s going to begin with a change of scenery. For at least the bulk of this upcoming episode “Venga,” Shaun Murphy is going to be in Guatemala with many of the other doctors. The goal here is humanitarian in nature: Helping a number of people who need their help. It’s going to be intense, given you are working long hours and have very limited resources.

cartermatt.com
#The Good Doctor#Guatemala#Episodes#Season Finale#Abc#Doctors#Home#Scenery#Venga#Nature
TV Series

Blue Bloods season 11 episode 15, 16 (finale) spoilers: Joe Hill in danger!

Are you interested in checking out Blue Bloods season 11 episode 15 next week? Then know this: It’s a part of the finale! There are two installments of the Tom Selleck drama airing back to back starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and they will be very-much linked to each other through the Joe Hill character. This could be one of the largest serialized arcs we’ve seen on the show in some time, especially since it often tends to stick to a very particular form.
TV Series
CinemaBlend

Why Last Man Standing's Final Season Has Avoided Topical Storylines And Event Episodes

Unlike many TV shows out there, Tim Allen's Last Man Standing had the quasi-privilege of learning ahead of Season 9 that this would be its final season on Fox, giving the creative team the chance to close out the story as it so desired. That set the stage for the premiere episode's post-pandemic time jump and for all the episodes that followed, which by and large steered clear of anything political and topical, and also avoided big Event Episodes that shined a spotlight on this being the final season. Turns out showrunner Kevin Abbott wasn't into doing any of that.
TV Series

SWAT season 5 premiere date hopes for Shemar Moore, cast

Following tonight’s big finale, are you curious to know the SWAT season 5 premiere date — or, to get some other news on what’s next? We have a few different things that we want to get to within this piece. The first thing that is obviously worth noting (and celebrating)...
TV Series

This Is Us Cast Reacts to Final Season Announcement

NBC's This Is Us is ending on its own terms. The beloved family drama is ending with its upcoming sixth season, and those associated with the show are speaking out about it. Series creator Dan Fogelman opened up on social media about the imminent conclusion. “Whoever casually first said ‘All...
TV Series

Legacies season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Alaric’s difficult decision

Next week on Legacies season 3 episode 13, there is absolutely a lot to prepare for — including some very important choices. For Alaric in particular, this could be one of his biggest episodes yet — he has to figure out what to do with a student when there is no easy choice. We know what the Salvatore School means to him, and also how much value he puts in looking after every single one of his students. Because of all of this, we know full well that there are no easy choices.
TV Series
Distractify

Did [SPOILER] Die in 'The Conners'? No, but She May Not Be Coming Back

Nope, you weren't going crazy this season of The Conners: Beverly was truly MIA until the most recent episode. Her absence was so notable, people truly wondered if either Beverly died off-screen somehow, or if something had happened to the actress who plays her, Estelle Parsons. Her "disappearance" actually has everything to do with COVID-19 safety restrictions and not Beverly the character.
TV Series

A Million Little Things season 3 episode 14 spoilers: ‘United Front’

Curious to know more about A Million Little Things season 3 episode 14? We’re inching closer to the finale, and there’s a lot the writers need to address. Take, for example, the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and how that continues to shape the characters. A part of season 3 is a reflection on where all of us are as a country; meanwhile, another part of it is meant to look at individual story arcs that have been building for quite some time. Take, for example, where Katherine and Eddie are in their relationship and what they are trying to tackle.
TV Series

Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 1

What did everyone learn about the purple pouches of soil?. On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1, Cassie, Abigail, and Joy learned the origins of the items left for them. However, they all realized there was much more going on in town than they first thought, leading to a stunning revelation.
TV Series

Manifest season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Is a game-changing reveal ahead?

Season 3 episode 10 could be the one that changes everything — at least if the latest promo is to be believed. If you look below, you can see Saanvi proclaim that she is on the cusp of something that could blow the Flight 828 mystery wide open. Could this be an earth-shattering reveal like no other? Well, it does look like something is rattling the ground a little bit! We’ll just have to wait and see what that is.
TV Series

The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Will Townsend kill Liz?

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 on NBC next week, one thing is clear: Liz Keen is in huge trouble. She got in business with Neville Townsend thinking that this was the way to defeat Raymond Reddington, only to then realize that she was, in part, setting the stage for her own demise.
TV Series

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 11 Review: Pressure Drop

A heatwave had everyone hot and bothered and in none of the fun ways. Well, assuming you're excluding those opening moments of New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 11 with Lauren and Leyla getting hot and heavy. Outside of that, the warm weather put most of New Amsterdam on edge. Everyone...
TV Series

‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 14 Photos: Season Finale Preview

ABC’s just released a batch of photos from the upcoming season finale of The Rookie. Season three episode 14 – “Threshold” – was directed by Lisa Demaine from a script by Alexi Hawley and will air on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. The season three cast is led...
TV & Videos

9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 14 (finale) spoilers: The dust storm

Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 14, prepare yourself for one of the most emotional episodes of the season. It has to be when you think about it being the finale! The entire franchise has a history of going on big with their final episodes, and we already know what this one is going to be about: A dust storm.