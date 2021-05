UEFA have outlined a major ticketing roadmap ahead of the Women's EURO 2022 as they aim to showcase a record-breaking event across English venues next year. The tournament, which will be held in venues across England, will promise the availability of more than 700,000 tickets for all fixtures. Old Trafford will host the opening match on July 6th, leading up to the final at Wembley on July 31st. The aim is to set a new record attendance for the first game of the competition – the current record stands at 41,301, which was set back in 2013 between Germany and Norway.