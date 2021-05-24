newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Explainer: Why Has the Price of Bitcoin Been Falling?

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Even by Bitcoin’s standards, Wednesday was pretty wild. The price of the famously volatile digital currency fell nearly 30% at one point after the China Banking Association warned member banks of the risks associated with digital currencies. The decline narrowed to below 10% in the afternoon, but Bitcoin had still lost about $70 billion in market value in 24 hours.

news.wttw.com
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Digital Currency Group#Currency Markets#Commodity Markets#Digital Currencies#Bit Capital Group#Ap#Bitcoins#Elon#Dogecoin#University Of Cambridge#Square#Twitter#Overstock Com#Mastercard#Congress#European Central Bank#Federal Reserve Chair#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Tesla
Related
CurrenciesFinancial Times

Why every Dogecoin has its day - crypto explained

FT markets editor Katie Martin and markets news editor Adam Samson explain the most speculative asset class and how a token designed as a joke about a picture of a dog online is now worth billions of dollars. Save to myFT. Transcript. You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video...
MarketsCoinDesk

WisdomTree Files Ethereum ETF Application as Bitcoin Bids Await SEC Decision

The ETF specialist firm, which already has a bitcoin ETF before the U.S. regulator, becomes the second U.S. fund shop to also vie for an ether product, after VanEck. Approval would see Ethereum investments become readily available to U.S. retail traders, who could buy into the ETF without taking ownership of that blockchain’s native token, ether.
Currenciesfintechzoom.com

XLM price – Why Is Bitcoin Different From Other Digital Currencies

XLM price – Why Is Bitcoin Different From Other Digital Currencies. The popular cryptocurrency known as bitcoin is ruling today’s world. People are interested in this cryptocurrency because of many reasons. The foremost reason is that it is more profitable than other digital currencies. But what are the differences between digital currency and bitcoin? You might be confused about it. Now, you don’t have to worry. We have prepared this article to discuss them in detail.
Marketscryptopotato.com

I Own Ethereum But Not Bitcoin, Says Bianco Research’s President

Jim Bianco owns a basket of cryptocurrency assets including Ethereum (ETH) but has averted from purchasing Bitcoin (BTC). If investors can cope with the massive double-digit price swings in the cryptocurrency markets, they will eventually prevail, asserted the President of Bianco Research, Jim Bianco. He also admitted to owning ether instead of bitcoin, as he sees more potential of surging higher.
Currenciescalifornianewstimes.com

Cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, digital currencies: how do they work?

Cryptocurrencies, which first emerged after the global financial crisis, provided a vision of money freed from central bank control. Since its inception, they have grown rapidly into a highly volatile and disruptive asset class. According to CoinMarketCap, the market value of Bitcoin, the most traded cryptocurrency, is about $ 700...
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021. Paxos, Protego and Anchorage, the three crypto-native firms to have received conditional charters from the formerly Brooks-led Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), do not currently have access to the Fed’s master accounts, meaning they still need bank partners to settle some transactions.
Currenciesedmchicago.com

What is Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency ETNs?

The most popular and most expensive cryptocurrency in the world is attractive because it offers an alluring prospect of maximizing future profits. According to Morgan Stanley experts, the cue ball is becoming more and more rooted in the global financial markets. The increased investor interest, in turn, contributes to the growth of the bitcoin rate. At the same time, companies that decide to operate with bitcoins in their activities should be ready to:
MarketsCoinDesk

Ark’s Cathie Wood Blames Crypto Crash on ‘ESG Movement’

“It was precipitated by the ESG [environmental, social and governance] movement and this notion, which was exacerbated by Elon Musk, that there are some real environmental problems with the mining of bitcoin. A lot of institutional buying went on pause,” she told Nathaniel Whittemore in a pre-recorded interview broadcast Thursday.
Stockscryptoticker.io

The billionaire Ray Dalio chose Bitcoin over Bonds

Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, an American investment management company, said that he would rather own Bitcoin than bonds, but that the growth and success of Bitcoin may mean a great risk for the cryptocurrency. In an interview presented at Coindesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, the billionaire discussed his...
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now, decentralized apps are the future

As the world lurches through another cryptocurrency hype cycle, it's wise—and refreshing—to take a break from the wildly swinging price charts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any number of other crypto coins, to consider how we got here and where this zany industry may be headed. I recently caught up with...
Stocksdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Falls 8% After Sudden Market Crash

Bitcoin, the world’s top cryptocurrency, fell 8% to $36,300 today. Bitcoin's price hit highs of $40,000 yesterday shortly after President Biden announced that the US will spend $6 trillion in the next year to save the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the highest sustained US government spending since World War II.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions Investors on Cryptocurrencies

If there is a distinction to be made with respect to individual opinions and how a business should be developed, then it will be the case between JPMorgan Chase and Jamie Dimon. In his congressional testimony to the United States House Financial Services Committee, Jamie Dimon, the Chief Executive Officer...
Marketsu.today

Officials Can’t Shut Bitcoin Down, Ark’s Cathie Wood Explains Why

While giving a speech at the Consensus 2021 conference, founder of Ark Investment Management Cathie Wood stated that Bitcoin is impossible to shut down and BTC is "already on its way." She believes that regulators will come to terms with this fact soon. "Regulators will be 'a little more friendly'...
Public Healthbitcoinmagazine.com

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Well before COVID-19 first made landfall on American soil, the United States’ national debt stood at some $22 trillion, and the U.S. Federal Reserve had pivoted from an interest rate hiking cycle to an interest rate cutting cycle, despite a strong U.S. economy running close to full employment. The central bank’s unprecedented response in the wake of the Great Recession, which introduced unfathomable amounts of leverage into the financial system, led directly to a vicious cycle in which banking policy had to be left in a perpetually accommodative state in order to avoid widespread credit defaults and asset price crashes. As a result of this over-leveraged environment, the Fed had few traditional policy options at its disposal to tackle the economic ruin left behind by the pandemic. The preferred policy method of the U.S. central bank that subsequently materialized during the pandemic was to simply flood the financial system with money, and the debt-to-GDP ratio in the U.S. soon ballooned to a record 129% in 2020. Now, more than a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, it is hard to imagine a better macroeconomic environment for Bitcoin than the one in which we find ourselves currently living through. The policies enacted by the federal government in response to the virus’ negative economic impact have proven to be a boon to the price of bitcoin, and will continue to push the digital currency to unconscionable levels in the coming months and years. When one looks at the data, the supposition can be made that COVID-19 has proven to be the best thing to happen to Bitcoin.
Currenciestalkingbiznews.com

Qwick Takes: The outlook for cryptocurrencies

This week, Talking Biz News Deputy Editor Erica Thompson reached out to Qwoted’s community of experts to inquire about the future of bitcoin and other currencies after the recent price slump. Check out some of the top commentary:. Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN:. For me it is that simple: sell...
Marketsfa-mag.com

Advisor Creates An Onramp To Access Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Financial advisors in search of educational resources and technology to help them work with bitcoin and other digital assets got some help this week when Tyrone Ross formally introduced the Onramp Invest suite of learning and digital resources to help advisors access cryptocurrencies on behalf of their clients. “We’re looking...
CurrenciesPosted by
TheStreet

Bitcoin Sceptics Nouriel Roubini And Nassim Nicholas Taleb Join Speakers' Roster At CoinGeek Zurich

LONDON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek Conference is created to foster enterprise blockchain adoption and support technology to enable a new data ecosystem. Doing something that has never been done before requires opening doors to experts with many differing viewpoints, past conferences brought in the likes of Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales who had previously expressed the opinion that he would never allow Bitcoin to be used on his platform.