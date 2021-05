InsurAce recently announced that it will offer insurance for a number of different blockchains, thus becoming the first company of its kind to do so. For a long time, the crypto industry has been working on attracting insurance companies in order for its users to feel safe and confident, especially when investing in new projects. Tying crypto and insurance together opened a lot of new possibilities, such as paying for life insurance with crypto, or insuring investments, and thus reducing the many risks that the crypto industry carries with it.