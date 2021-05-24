Warriors want to keep Wiseman, but can they do that and maximize Curry’s prime?

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Tuesday said he’s excited about the defensive potential of pairing Andrew Wiggins with Klay Thompson on the perimeter next season. “It’s so valuable to have someone who you can count on every single night to play big minutes and to guard one of the opposing team’s best players,” Kerr said before Tuesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns and Chase Center. “Klay has been that guy for many years and now Andrew is the same thing. So what I love to think about is next year, having both guys in that role.”