Warriors want to keep Wiseman, but can they do that and maximize Curry’s prime?
Before he blossomed into a six-time NBA All-Star with the Pacers, Jermaine O’Neal was a raw 21-year-old buried on the Trail Blazers’ depth chart. Portland, fresh off a Game 7 loss to the Lakers in the 2000 Western Conference finals, traded O’Neal and reserve big man Joe Kleine to Indiana that summer for center Dale Davis — a bona fide starter coming off an All-Star appearance. It wasn’t that the Trail Blazers had necessarily given up on O’Neal. With an older core primed for a championship run, they just couldn’t keep waiting on him to develop.www.msn.com