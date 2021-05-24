newsbreak-logo
US Judge: Saipan casino builder must pay 7 ex-workers $5.4M

By AUDREY McAVOY
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on the U.S. Pacific island of Saipan on Monday ordered a Hong Kong company to pay seven Chinese construction workers a total of $5.4 million for forcing them to work long hours in dangerous conditions to build a casino, while they were denied medical care for injuries and threatened with deportation and death.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory, said she issued her ruling after Hong Kong's Imperial Pacific International repeatedly failed to comply with court orders to exchange information with the lawsuit's plaintiffs.

The award covers lost income and future lost income for the workers, payments for emotional distress, pain and suffering as well as punitive damages.

Imperial Pacific International did not immediately return a message seeking comment sent to an email address on its website.

The plaintiffs sued Imperial Pacific together with Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC and MCC International Saipan, Ltd. The latter two companies settled with the plaintiffs previously.

Separately in 2018, U.S. officials announced settlements requiring Gold Mantis, MCC and two other Chinese construction firms to pay 2,400 workers on the casino project $14 million in back wages and damages.

U.S. officials said the companies, who were contracted by Imperial Pacific, brought workers to Saipan on tourist visas, paid them less than required by law and failed to secure proper work authorization by exploiting a visa waiver program that allows Chinese citizens to travel to the Northern Mariana Islands.

In Tuesday's ruling, Manglona found plaintiff Tianming Wang suffered burns to his lower left leg when a spark ignited as he was cutting a metal barrel under the direction of his Gold Mantis supervisor. The supervisor told Wang he would be arrested if he went to the hospital and instead gave him two rolls of gauze. A doctor who later examined Wang said he suffered chronic pain and numbness and his left muscles had atrophied. Wang struggles to walk for more than 15 minutes and has been unable to work since returning to China, the judge said.

The judge said Imperial Pacific “was deeply involved with selecting and supervising the contractors.” She said Imperial Pacific knew its contractors' policies on work hours and punishments, carried out health and safety inspections, housed the workers and and transported workers to and from construction site.

The judge awarded the seven plaintiffs $5.9 million in damages from Imperial Pacific, but subtracted the amount Gold Mantis and MCC had already agreed to pay them from the total.

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

$5.9M awarded to 7 ex-IPI workers

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has entered a $5.91-million default judgment in favor of seven Chinese construction workers who were subjected to forced labor while working on the casino-resort project of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI), LLC on Saipan. The court’s judgment awarded $2.95 million...
Imperial Pacific Int’l to Pay $5.4M to Seven Former Employees over Forced Labor Lawsuit

Imperial Pacific International (IPI) has lost another in a long line of lawsuits that jeopardizes the casino developer’s future. IPI has faced legal and regulatory issues for almost as long as it has been behind the Imperial Palace casino in Saipan, and doesn’t seem to learn from its previous mistakes. As IPI’s ability to stay afloat remains questionable, it is now adding more debt to the millions of dollars it already owes, with a federal judge ordering the company to pay $5.9 million as the result of a lawsuit brought against it by seven former construction workers who accused it of “slave labor” conditions.
WABE

4 U.S. Supreme Court Cases Where Asian Americans Fought For Civil Rights

Court decisions can change the course of history. And while the “model minority” myth often characterizes Asians living in the U.S. as hard-working, successful and cooperative citizens, historically, many have had to fight unjust laws to be recognized as full-fledged Americans. From questions of land ownership to immigration, here are four cases where Asian Americans fought injustice in the courts.
Supreme Court Rules DHS Not Required to Aid Indian Parents in Tribal Enrollment

An opinion from the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday clarified some questions surrounding jurisdictional authority between a tribal government and the state government regarding parental rights. The case involved twins eligible for tribal membership and has the lawyers involved in the decision hopeful that the outcome will have an impact on similar cases.
Robinhood Judge Won’t Block Massachusetts Fiduciary Rule

(Bloomberg) — Robinhood Markets lost a bid to immediately stop Massachusetts securities regulators from enforcing a new rule that holds brokers accountable to a fiduciary standard of care. Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger denied Robinhood’s request for an injunction against the state rule but invited further argument from the online...
Samoa AG’s office apologizes and rescinds request to recuse judges

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa’s Office of the Attorney General, which yesterday asked the Court to recuse all of the judges from sitting on cases pending before the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court — has now rescinded the request. In a press release issued yesterday afternoon the AG’s office...
Pay NC workers a livable wage

It is a fact. Unemployed North Carolinians who were forced out of work a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic peaked are flocking back to their jobs. The unemployment rate a year ago — a recession-busting 13.5% — has been reduced to 5%, according to data released last week from the state Department of Commerce.
Best Legal US Casino Bonuses and Promo Codes

The online casino industry is booming in the United States. With each passing year more and more states are opening their virtual doors to iGaming, meaning it’s never been easier to play a few hands of blackjack or find your favorite slot… and what accompanies legal casino games? Bonuses and free money offers. Legal online casinos know that you, the player, have options. They know that they need to do their part to keep you interested with lucrative promotional deals and other extras, or another casino will. Now, there’s a wealth of different offers available out there, which should you grab? That’s where we come in.
WSOC Charlotte

In Mexico, campaigners fear attacks that have killed 34

MORELIA, Mexico — (AP) — It's routine preparation for a campaign stop for Guillermo Valencia, who is running for mayor in Morelia, capital of the troubled Mexican state of Michoacan. Bodyguards ride in cars ahead and behind him and before reaching the rally, he stops by a relative’s house to strap on a bulletproof vest.
WSOC Charlotte

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing

BOSTON — (AP) — The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Microsoft said. The effort targeted about 3,000 email...
86-year-old pedophile priest loses Australian court appeal

An 86-year-old pedophile former Catholic priest came a step closer to deportation to Ireland when a court on Friday upheld a decision to strip him of his Australian citizenship. Finian Egan has been fighting a five-year legal battle against former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s decision to cancel his citizenship...