What Constitutes Malpractice by a Child Welfare Attorney?
Attorneys are expected to adhere to high standards of professional conduct and competence and to provide representation in accordance with best practice guidelines. The term legal malpractice implies that an attorney has been negligent or has breached a fiduciary duty. This can occur in many different ways, often depending on the particular area of law in which the attorney practices. The legal landscape and complex challenges facing today’s child welfare attorney are daunting. Simply because children are involved, difficult legal situations demand the guidance of a highly qualified attorney.www.law.com