newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

J. Cole’s Manager Opens Up About ‘Heated’ Confrontation with Diddy

Rap-Up
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. Cole’s manager is providing more insight into Cole’s now infamous run-in with Diddy. The Dreamville boss raps about his “scrap” with the Bad Boy mogul that happened nearly eight years ago on “Let Go My Hand” off his chart-topping album The-Off Season. “My last scrap was with Puff Daddy,...

www.rap-up.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
J Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Laughing#Bad Boy#Puff Back#Complex#Jcolenc#Kingofqueenz#Ib#Raps Cole#Shit#Run In#Video Music#Rumors#Love#Men#Friends#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesraptology.com

J. Cole Addresses Fight With Diddy on ‘The Off-Season’

J. Cole’s new album arrived Friday to much anticipation, but one song in particular has everyone talking. The Fayetteville rapper opens up about his infamous fight with Sean “Diddy” Combs on “Let Go My Hand” off The-Off Season. Midway through the track, he brings up his rumored altercation with the Bad Boy mogul that happened back in 2013.
Musictheurbantwist.com

On His Song “Let Go My Hand,” J. Cole Confirms His Rumored Fight With Diddy

J. Cole’s latest project The Off-Season, which came more than three years after his last solo effort, has fans all over the world rejoicing. Although some speculated that the album would be released without features, it turns out that the project’s guests — 21 Savage, Cam’ron, Lil Baby, and others — were simply not included on the tracklist. Many fans are taking a ride down memory lane as they listen to the new album, with one of the tracks transporting them back to the summer of 2013.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

J. Cole Talks About His Fistfight With Puff Daddy On New Album

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The rumor that J. Cole and Diddy threw hands has been floating around for nearly a decade now, and it was interesting to see an older, wiser Cole finally acknowledge the rumble on wax. “Let.Go.My.Hand,” Cole’s introspective cut from The Off-Season, finds the 36-year-old rapper reflecting on fatherhood, fame and his notorious scrap with a Bad Boy.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

J Cole addresses altercation with Diddy at 2013 MTV Awards on new track

J Cole raps about his altercation with Diddy at the 2013 MTV Awards after-party in his new song “Let Go My Hand”.On the track, which features on his new album, The Off-Season, Cole says: “I kept a tough demeanour on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’ / Luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not.“But sometimes a n***a pulled my card, tryna expose me for a fraud / And with my reputation at stake / I was scufflin’ just to save face / Couple wins, couple losses, some broken up too quick to call it.”He then...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Explains Name Change With Wise Words From Kendrick Lamar

Diddy has been hinting at a name change for a while. There've been a few false alarms but last week, he finalized it. He shared a photo of his Florida driver's license which now reads, "Sean 'Love' Combs." Diddy's had a few name changes over the course of his career but Love was the least expected.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Is Kendrick Lamar Dropping New Music Next Week?

It has been 1,353 days since Kendrick Lamar released his fourth studio album, DAMN., in 2017. Now, rumors are circulating that the rhymer could be dropping new music next week. On Wednesday (April 28), Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith—the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Top Dawg Entertainment, the record label...
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Kendrick Lamar Fans Think New Music Is Imminent

It has been four years since Kendrick Lamar released his last full-length studio album, DAMN., and fans are officially under the impression that new music from the Compton rapper is coming soon. On Wednesday, Lamar's record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, released a teaser on social media that featured the company's logo along with a loading bar that climbs to 100 percent and then changes to show a date: May 7, 2021. In the post, Top Dawg wrote that "the wait is [over]," and many of Lamar's fans seem to think this means new music is on the way.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways From J. Cole’s New Album The Off-Season

It’s only been three years since J. Cole’s last solo album, KOD, but a lot has changed for him and for hip-hop since then. Back in 2018, for instance, it was somehow relevant that Cole and brat rapper Lil Pump had a pseudo-beef that led to a sort of diss track and an hour-long YouTube reconciliation. Now? Cole’s one-time adversary is perhaps more likely to be featured on Fox News than the Hot 100. As for Cole, he took a couple of steps forward—like winning his first Grammy for his work with 21 Savage on “A Lot” and helming the well-received, chart-topping Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation—before, unfortunately, taking a very large step back by refuting someone’s “queen tone” on last year’s “Snow on tha Bluff.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Details Competition With Drake & Kendrick Lamar

When it comes to the current state of hip-hop, it's Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole that are often thrown in the conversation of the best lyricists in the game. Those three rappers have managed to keep their pens sharp, reach critical acclaim, and succeed on the charts simultaneously. However, there hasn't been an occasion in history when we've heard all three of them on the same track.
MusicMic

On 'The Off-Season,' J Cole proves he's about growth, not just being one of the greats

From the earliest songs under his current stage name — not the knotty, nasally demos he uploaded to a Canibus message board as a teenager, though those are informative in their own way — J. Cole’s has been a project about canonizing himself in real time. He writes frequently and with great conviction about his desire to be a historically significant rapper in the mold of those he idolizes: Jay-Z, Nas, Kanye West. This desire is not on its own unique, but it figures more largely in his writing than in nearly any of his peers’ or predecessors’, whose classic works he tries to replicate, in spirit as well as sound. In this way, the rapper he has most often reminded me of is The Game, the Compton native who willed and lucked himself into major-label stardom through idol worship and rote mimicry.
CelebritiesGenius

Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad Speaks On The J. Cole & Diddy Fight Referenced On “Let Go My Hand”

One of the most surprising and headline-baiting moments on J. Cole’s new album, The Off-Season, came when he confirmed longstanding rumors that he fought Diddy in 2013 at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party on “l e t . g o . m y . h a n d.” Although rumor reports at the time claimed it was about Kendrick Lamar’s infamous “Control” verse, Cole didn’t divulge the cause of the commotion. In an appearance on the Say Less podcast, however, Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad spoke further on the altercation and shot down rumors that Cole was specifically trying to defend Kendrick during the altercation.
MusicVulture

J. Cole and the Limitations of Millennial Rap

Your 30s are a different game than your 20s. It’s the difference between fighting for survival and playing for longevity. You run yourself ragged creating something meaningful — a career, a body of work, a family, a worldview — and then you spend the rest of your life cultivating and defending it. You crash and burn as you learn your limits and tolerances, strengths and weaknesses, and then you figure out how to cruise. At the end of the aughts, J. Cole, then a mixtape artist gaining attention for his increasingly fluid lyricism and his growing knack for working samples, blew up through sheer persistence. He dropped a new project almost every year between 2007 and 2015 and stayed on the road, touring The Warm Up, Friday Night Lights, Cole World: The Sideline Story, Truly Yours, Born Sinner, Revenge of the Dreamers, and 2014 Forest Hills Drive with the likes of Jay-Z, Rihanna, Wale, Big K.R.I.T., Drake, and Eminem. He built and nurtured a base while working out the kinks in his sound. He modeled himself after his ’90s hip-hop heroes but kept tabs on the new school, positioning himself as an intermediary figure, a rapper young enough to have the ear of a new generation of fans but old enough to revere the classics and challenge the motivations of younger peers. He adapted (albeit slowly and not without lapses) to criticism of his less-than-enlightened stances. He refined his craft admirably on 2016’s 4 Your Eyez Only and 2018’s KOD. J. Cole got good and then he sorta ghosted.
CelebritiesThe FADER

J. Cole’s The Off-Season debuts at No. 1

J. Cole's last album The Off-Season debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 with 282,000 equivalent units sold. The feat makes the release the biggest rap album of the year so far, and the second-largest overall for total units earned. The 12-track album, which dropped last week, boasts features from 21 Savage, Diddy, Lil Baby, and production from Timbaland and Jake One.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole's "The Off-Season" Pays Homage To His Roots

Perhaps it’s his tendency to stay removed from the public eye, but it’s sometimes easy to forget how big a superstar J. Cole truly is. A reminder was issued last night when the Dreamville lyricist delivered his sixth studio album The Off-Season. Set to be the first chapter of a three-album pre-retirement rollout, Cole prefaced the project by raising awareness of one of his most celebrated qualities -- his technical prowess as an emcee. A wise move, as no matter where you might stand on Cole’s content, his ability to pen dynamic verses and concoct innovative flow schemes will consistently solidify his place among the game’s elites.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kendrick Lamar’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know

It’s been more than four years since Kendrick Lamar made the world say ‘Damn,’ and fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow-up. Here’s what we know about his next album. Music fans want a new Kendrick Lamar album — NOW. At the start of 2020, when music publications ran their...
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The J. Cole-Diddy Scuffle, Explained

Scandal and J. Cole are typically mutually exclusive: the guy spends most of his time hunkered down in North Carolina with his wife and two kids, dressed like he’s ready to join a pick-up game at a moment’s notice. But back in 2013 when he was a little more sociable, reveling in the fruits of being a popular rapper in his late 20s and attending large functions with other celebrities, there was one incident that quickly became infamous. It involved an altercation with the one and only Puff Daddy, the gregarious veteran who spent much of the early 2010s reminding everyone that he was born of the ‘90s era, when rappers actually put hands on each other.