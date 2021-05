Norah Jones has announced a special livestream performance of her acclaimed 2020 album Pick Me Up Off The Floor, which will air Saturday, June 12th on the one-year anniversary of the album’s release. Tickets are on sale now at norahjones.veeps.com. A portion of the proceeds from the livestream will go to Crew Nation to help support touring and venue crews whose livelihoods were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.