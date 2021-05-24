newsbreak-logo
L’Impact Du Silence (Effendi Records (Distributed by NAXOS))

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToo often in music, the importance of silence is overlooked. When used wisely, silence can be emotional and poetic. François Bourassa’s 10th album L’Impact du Silence is about the powerful impact that silence has on listeners. His first solo recording in a 35-year career, this album lays it all bare. This collection of piano pieces is a musical adventure that combines improvisation, lyricism, and abstraction and features integrity and emotion as the main themes.

Phoebe Bridgers Offers an Artful Rendition of ‘Seize The Day’

Pop-rock Beatles icon Paul McCartney released “McCartney III Imagined,” in which folk-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers reworks his song, “Seize The Day.”. The song was originally released on his album “McCartney III” on Dec. 18, 2020. Now, McCartney has rereleased that album, which features artists who have reimagined the songs with their own styles. Along with Bridgers, the album also features Beck, Dominic Fike, Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Blood Orange, EOB, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak and 3D RDN.
Leaving You (Stripped) (Unsigned)

Olivia is a NYC based Powerhouse Pop Vocalist Transcending the limitations of singular genres, blending pop, soul and electronic music into a completely unique sound of her own; she’s gained the attention of major publications such as Rolling Stone, PopDust and Paste Magazine In her most recent release, “I Need a Minute,” which was produced by Grammy Nominated Sean Hamilton, the album evokes powerful emotion and the lyrics are incredibly personal and reflective as Olivia tackles the complexities of the heart “Feelings are my favorite and I love, love,” said Olivia.
Certain Songs #2107: Romeo Void – “White Sweater”

Like a lot of the bands that came out on San Francisco’s 415 Records in the very very early 1980s, Romeo Void seemed to spring out of nowhere with a sound very much their own, which featured the danceable rhythms of bassist Frank Zincavage & drummer John Haines; the everything-in-its-right-place guitar of Peter Woods, the avant-garde-adjacent sax of Benjamin Bossi, and of course, the ice queen vocals of Deborah Iyall, who at some point I discovered grew up in Fresno.
Dim Gray release new live video for Black Sun

Norwegian post-prog trio Dim Gray have released a new live video for Black Sun. The new video, which you can watch below, was recorded live at Taakeheimen Lydrike in Oslo. The song is originally from the band's debut album Flown, which they released digitally last year, and is being released on CD through Grim Day and on double vinyl through Grim Day/Plane Groovy on June 11.
Watch a ukulele orchestra cheerily strum the backbone out of a whole bunch of pop songs

The ukulele is a dangerous instrument. A little bit of uke, applied by discerning musicians, can be a good thing. Too much of the four-stringed, beach baby guitar, though, can drown a listener so thoroughly in sonic twee that they may never recover. With that said, we present to you the Ukulele Orchestra Of Great Britain, a collection of uke enthusiasts that seem determined to experiment with testing the limits of their instrument by fully embracing that latter category.
HELLOWEEN Drops Powerful New Single "Fear Of The Fallen"

Helloween will release their new self-titled album on June 18, which is the band's first since 2015 and the first to feature all three of its vocalists! Yes, the new Helloween album features original vocalist Kai Hansen who left in 1989, Michael Kiske who left in 1993, and Andi Deris who's been Helloween's main vocalist since 1994.
Phosphorescent announces ‘The BBC Sessions’ EP, shares stripped-down “Song For Zula”

Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck has announced a new live EP, The BBC Sessions, due June 11 via Dead Oceans (pre-order). It features stripped-down performances recorded for BBC Radio in 2011 and 2013, and the first one to be released is fan fave "Song For Zula." The album version of the song is already one of Phosphorescent's most impactful, emotionally bare songs, and hearing this more minimal version is just as heart-stopping in a totally different way. Listen and check out the full tracklist below.
Genealogy by CODE Quartet (Justin Time Records)

“Tipsy” opens Genealogy on a slinky groove, with a noirish ambience suitable for a film set in ‘50s Manhattan. The effortless-sounding interplay between saxophonist Christine Jensen and trumpeter Lex French collectively conjure the dry martini cool of Dave Brubeck’s sax man Paul Desmond. A Montreal ensemble, CODE Quartet inches closer to Ornette Coleman on the ruefully toned “Watching it all Slip Away” and veers to hard-charging post-bebop on the title cut. Drummer Jim Doxas and bassist Adrian Vedady are sensitive to the moment and contribute to the compositions. All tracks on Genealogy are original save one unusual choice. The old Protestant hymn “O Sacred Heart, Now Wounded” is invested with simple, gorgeous solemnity.ge.
Germana Stella La Sorsa (new album ‘Vapour’ on 33 Jazz Records – for autumn release)

Italian singer, composer and lyricist Germana Stella La Sorsa moved to London in 2017, and quickly made an impact on the London scene with her Jazz in Cinema project. Tony Kofi has compared her ‘clear and warm tone’ with that of Flora Purim. Her debut album Vapour is out soon on 33 Jazz Records, with Sam Leak on Hammond, Nick Costley-White on guitar and Jay Davis on drums.
AMN Reviews: Mansur – Minotaurus (2021; Denovali Records)

Mansur is the genre-defying trio of Jason Kohnen (Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble) on bass and electronics, Dimitry El-Demerdashi (Phurpa) on oud, and Martina Horváth on vocals. Minotaurus consists of 6 complex and textural sonic explorations spanning about 35 minutes, and is to be released on May 28. As a group, Mansur...
Morning / mourning (Cacophonous Revival Recordings)

Recorded in self-isolation this richly textured solo guitar offering serves as an intense and intimate portrait of Jessica Ackerley’s sonic personality. It confronts grief and questions of identity while paying homage to two of her primary mentors Vic Juris and Bobby Cairns—both of whom passed away recently. The result is a nuanced and idiosyncratic collection that embraces lyricism and sonic exploration in equal measure, its poignant and personal performances only amplified by the way in which they were captured. The Wire’s Daniel Spicer says “Ackerley’s tone [is as] raw as a fresh wound — the session broods in claustrophobic intimacy”
Watch Field Music cover Queen & David Bowie’s “Under Pressure”

The lead single from Field Music's fantastic new album Flat White Moon is "No Pressure," an homage to Queen & David Bowie's "Under Pressure" that was written as an experiment to reconstruct the classic single as a brand new song. They called it a "mirror image" and it's cool, both intellectually and as its own groovy pop song. Field Music have now covered Bowie & Queen's original.
Album Review: LWTHR’s synth-dom ‘Home’

LWTHR’s Home is an album that is full of dreamy drifts of warm sound, lovingly crafted melodies and spans a broad range of synth tones, timbres and textures that paint rich aural imagery in the mind of the listener. The first element that I feel makes Home work well is...
Listen to Florence + The Machine’s new song ‘Call Me Cruella’

Florence + The Machine has shared her new song ‘Call Me Cruella’ – you can hear it below. The track has been composed for the forthcoming new Disney film Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the titular character and is set for release on May 28. ‘Call Me Cruella’, which...
Wye Oak Share Video for New Song “TNT”

Wye Oak (Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack) have shared a new song, “TNT,” via a video for the track. It appears to be a standalone single for now, although the band have announced that another new song, “Its Way With Me,” will be out on June 22. Both songs are being released via Merge. Spencer Kelly directed the “TNT” video. Watch it below.
Thelonious Monk Quartet: Jazz 625

My favorite Thelonious Monk Quartet featured Charlie Rouse on tenor saxophone, Monk on piano, Larry Gales on bass and Ben Riley on drums.The group was recorded extensively on tour and in the studio from 1964 to 1968. On March 14,1965, they were at the Marquee Club in London before a live audience for the BBC2's Jazz 625. The TV show's title refers to the BBC2's broadcast on 625-lines UHF rather than the 405-lines VHF system used by the other channels at the time. [Photo above of Thelonious Monk and Larry Gales courtesy of Spotify]
Matt Booth and Palindromes, Mythomania (Ears and Eyes Records)

Bassist Matt Booth is another ubiquitous player on the New Orleans scene. He is an anchor for the Extended Trio as well as having made numerous appearances with Aurora Nealand and John Gros among others. The music he makes here is deliberate and well-measured. Everyone seems to be taking their time and making sure it all sounds right. This even happens on songs such as “Ripped to Shreds” where the players start playing together, but slowly as the tunes get further away from each other. This sense of experimentation continues on tracks like “Diminutive Stature” that sounds like the more psychedelic sections of Grateful Dead concerts before it grinds out a heavy beat rock/jazz ending like a tonal last exit. Melvin Gibbs’ “Howard Beach Memoirs” also has that abstraction but remains that way throughout the track. Booth also shows a more conventional side to himself with covers of the Dirty Projects and Egberto Gismonti that are pretty and almost, shall we say, pop- oriented. With those, the record contains a great balance of music that is focused on texture and sound with other songs that are focused on melody and song structure. His band mates in this do what they do best. Drummer Doug Garrison continues to be one of the most versatile drummers in New Orleans with his mix of dense playing and sensitive accents. Saxophonist Brad Walker also combines long, meditative tones with harsh timbres. In a world where few have a sound that sticks out, Walker’s playing is easily recognizable. Guitarist Chris Alford also uses a wide array of sounds and textures to add depth and dimensions to the music. As a bassist and leader, Booth’s playing is focused and grounded and he brings the band into this focus for an album that is alternately challenging and easy to listen to.
Jowe Head - Strawberry Birthmarks (Glass Records Modern)

This is a long time coming, and certainly it has been a worthwhile wait. The singer-songwriter Jowe Head (Stephen Bird) along with the late brothers Nikki Sudden and Epic Soundtracks, blazed a trail in the seventies with the highly influential Swell Maps. A band who have received a tip of the hat from the likes of Nirvana, R.E.M and Pavement. This fact points to their importance in the scheme of post-punk incendiary music. Following the demise in 1980 of Swell Maps, Jowe Head joined up with another legendary outfit in Television Personalities. But, between the demise of one, and joining another, for three years Jowe busied himself with one solo album Pincer Movement (1981), and the German 1986 release Strawberry Deutschmark. That latter was made up of tracks from Pincer Movement and six from this new archive release, Strawberry Birthmarks.
Chord Clinic: Learn to play 10 interesting E minor chord variations

E minor is one of the easiest chords you can play on the guitar. It only requires two fingers and, being the lowest pitch minor chord you can play in standard tuning, has considerable heft. Like all minor chords it needs just three notes, the root, third and fifth, which are E, G and B. The note G is three frets higher than E, making it a minor third and giving the chord its minor flavour. For comparison, G♯ is the major third and would make a major chord if added to E and B.