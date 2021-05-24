newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Straight From The Soul (Self Produced)

jazziz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan born jazz pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger committed to moving jazz forward Her sound is original and contemporary, drawing upon soul/jazz/pop influences in addition to more traditional jazz artists She is developing a reputation as a composer/arranger working with other artists and creating songs with unusual instrumentation Hannah prefers to blur the lines between genres, marrying the sensibility of jazz with R&B, and the acoustic depth of film music beyond any one genre Hannah’s music evokes deep feelings and contemplation Her lyrics radiate empowering messages of hope and her music is listenable and relatable.

www.jazziz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Music#At This Time#Pianist#Soul Music#Jazz Music#Sound Of Music#Lyrics#Contemporary Music#Now Personnel#Si Tendre Transit#Composer#Vocalist#Soul Jazz Pop Influences#Deep Feelings#Unusual Instrumentation#Feel#Drawing#Distant Land#Hope#Empowering Messages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day:‌ Ariel & The Culture feat. Pretty Boy Aaron, BRUHNICE and Khalid Abdul — “Push To Start”

Ariel & The Culture’s Jason Bobadilla May Have Dropped The Collective For A Solo Direction, But He Still Plays Well With Others On His Latest Killer Groove. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
MusicNYS Music

Sulene Releases Chill Version of Destiny Child’s ‘Say My Name’

Brooklyn-based indie-pop artist Sulene, releases her twist on the famous Destiny’s Child song, “Say My Name”, following the release of her EP, he•don•ic. Sulene was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa but when she turned 19, she came to the U.S with plans to start her music career. In 2013, she graduated from Berklee College with a degree in film scoring and moved to Brooklyn and began to sing and write songs.
Musicearmilk.com

Gracie Convert is back with dreamy new single "Something Special" [Premiere]

If Gracie Convert’s musical output in 2021 is any indication, she is an artist on the rise and absolutely one to watch. Following enticing singles like “Stay” and “You Got Me,” the British/French songstress has returned with a sultry new track entitled “Something Special,” premiering today on EARMILK. With her signature alluring vocal style on full display, the new song provides further evidence that the London-based artist’s future is bursting with potential.
Musicjazziz.com

Path To Light (Self produced)

Denis Krupin was born on November 12, 1971, in Leningrad. At the age of six he began to play the guitar and studied classical and jazz guitar in the city of Leningrad. I learned to play the piano on my own. He played in various rock bands. Since 2012, he has focused only on studio work.
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Chloe Flower Unleashes “Tamie” & Announces Debut Album Out This July

Chloe Flower is an anomaly in the music industry, a classically-trained pianist, composer, and humanitarian here to shake up the world in the most impactful way. You may have seen her playing the piano alongside Cardi B at the 2019 GRAMMYS, a performance that currently hails over 12.6 million views on Youtube and counting—but now, she steps into her own as a recording artist.
Musicnocleansinging.com

AN NCS SPLIT PREMIERE: BLOOD SPORE, COAGULATE, SOUL DEVOURMENT, GUTVOID (4 DIMENSIONS OF AUDITORY TERROR)

Over the last couple of weeks our friends at CVLT NATION have been premiering, one by one, the four ravaging tracks that make up 4 Dimensions of Auditory Terror, a four-way split that’s being released today in a variety of formats by a consortium of labels — Sewer Rot Records, Rotted Life, Blood Harvest, and Black Hole Productions. The participants in this terrorizing 32-minute assault are Blood Spore, Coagulate, Soul Devourment, and Gutvoid.
MusicUniversity of Denver Clarion

Pop artist Gina Brooklyn uplifts fans with her music

At a time when the world has been plagued with negativity, 20-year-old artist Gina Brooklyn is spreading love and hopefulness with her music. Brooklyn is from a small town in Ohio, where she was surrounded by music from a young age. Being raised in a musical household inspired Brooklyn to begin practicing music and provided her with artists such as her parents who she could look up to.
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Sister Trio The Warning Release Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Choke’

Rock 'n' roll sister trio the Warning have released a brand new, hard-hitting song called "Choke," along with a captivating music video. Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, the Warning consists of sisters Daniela Villarreal on the guitar and vocals, Alejandra Villarreal on the bass and piano and Paulina Villarreal behind the drum kit. Not only are they a sister trio, but they're a power trio. "Choke" is a powerful anthem with an infectious chorus.
Musicbigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Forgetful Sam" by Smiling

Smiling is the electric brainchild of performer, composer, songwriter, guitarist and vocalist, Annie Shaw. Originally from Denver, CO and now based in San Diego, CA (after a detour to Haight Ashbury), she started playing piano at age three, guitar at ten and started her first band in second grade. Smiling...
Musicearmilk.com

St Lundi drops emotive pop anthem "Lost in Love"

London-based songwriter St Lundi delivers brand new single “Lost in Love,” weaving a soundscape that’s simultaneously uplifting and melancholic with soulful vocals. Backdropped by minimalistic but anthemic pop-influenced sonics and drawing on conflicting yet complementary themes of personal trauma and joy, St Lundi zeroes in on his raw, honest songwriting on this latest offering, exploring the bittersweet twinges of finding your way through life’s maze of uncertainty and being rewarded by unconditional love.
Musicinfluencive.com

Yung Dub D Recently Released Another Song Hush Featuring Vinnie Bones

Fan of Yung Dub? Your wait is over; the new awaited song ‘Hush’ has been released on April 17 on YouTube. with an official music video. The song featuring another great artist Vinnie Bones has sure made the song worth listening to. Both the singers have given all their hard work to compose the perfect rap piece.
Theater & Dancejazziz.com

The 217 Diaries (Self Produced)

New York-based composer and pianist, Tracy Yang was born and raised in Taiwan She has earned several composition awards and worked with many different jazz ensembles, including bands such as The Army Jazz Ambassadors, Seattle Women Jazz Orchestra, and Taipei Jazz Orchestra Additionally, Tracy has been awarded several grants from institutions such as The Queens Council on the Arts, Passim Iguana Music Fund, and Taiwan National Culture and Arts Foundation Yang is also serving as a dance accompanist in the school program of Mark Morris Dance Group and has performed at Carnegie Hall as an instrumental accompanist.
Musicjazziz.com

Palette of Feelings (None, self-released)

Karolis Šarkus (23) is a Lithuanian jazz saxophonist, in the national press described as a promising young artist Even in the young age, his talent brought him to study or/and play in some countries – USA, The Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Romania, The Czech Republic, Latvia Teachers and jazz critics name Karolis as an ambitious, technical and progressive saxophonist who is not afraid to explore beyond the comfort zone Artist has won multiple international competitions as a soloist and with groups Karolis is a steady member and recorded albums with Brave Noises, Collaborative Jazz Septet, Enea Besana band and more.