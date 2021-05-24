Straight From The Soul (Self Produced)
Michigan born jazz pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger committed to moving jazz forward Her sound is original and contemporary, drawing upon soul/jazz/pop influences in addition to more traditional jazz artists She is developing a reputation as a composer/arranger working with other artists and creating songs with unusual instrumentation Hannah prefers to blur the lines between genres, marrying the sensibility of jazz with R&B, and the acoustic depth of film music beyond any one genre Hannah’s music evokes deep feelings and contemplation Her lyrics radiate empowering messages of hope and her music is listenable and relatable.www.jazziz.com