Law officers shoot, kill driver as chase ends near Nogales Walmart, sheriff says

When is it alright to do something illegal for what is thought to be the right reason?. Filing for and receiving overtime pay when overtime wasn’t worked is wrong. We read about that happening at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in the April 30 issue of the NI. The Arizona Auditor General’s Office found it to be the case during the years 2013 to 2018, which were examined. It could have gone on for two decades, the article said.