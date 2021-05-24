Shahs Of Sunset Star Reza Farahan Is Writing A Book

Porsha Williams has definitely proven she’s the messiest of all time, but only when the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras aren’t rolling. Since announcing her engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is apparently STILL MARRIED to her old friend Falynn Guobadia, the internet, including NeNe Leakes, has lost its collective mind. They were only dating for one month before he gave her a $1.25 million ring. And they’ve been posting on Instagram like their relationship is the epitome of happily ever after, despite the cheating allegations, a questionable timeline and other women who may or may not be involved in their relationship. It’s obvious from both Simon and Porsha’s social media that they can’t read a room, so maybe they really are meant for one another.