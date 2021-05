The May 10 broadcast of Monday Night RAW saw the return of former WWE champion Jinder Mahal. Mahal’s title reign is generally considered one of the more underwhelming in WWE history, but also saw some controversy: Mahal drew real-life heat from fans after making pejoratively charged remarks about opponent Shinsuke Nakamura. Although the dialogue was scripted, it was still widely thought that Mahal went too far beyond the boundaries of either good taste or a heel persona, at the time in 2017. A knee injury and subsequent surgeries kept Mahal offscreen and out of action beginning in 2019 and throughout 2020; plans for him to have a storyline with former 3MB teammate Drew McIntyre, and a face turn, were scrapped.