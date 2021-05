I am a “joiner” by nature and a lover of libraries, so it was logical for me to apply to the Library Board by filling out an application form and then attending several meetings to see how I would fit in. The application form is available on the Library website and anyone can attend board meetings. Since I would be representing county rural residents, I needed the approval of both the City Council and the Platte County Board of Supervisors before I could begin serving. My time on the Columbus Public Library Board ends soon at the end of the eight-year term limit.