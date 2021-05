When I was in high school in the early-to-mid-’00s, I went through a brief phase where I was obsessed with a band called The Redwalls. They were a local group who had started out playing in bars as a Beatles cover band, and they weren’t much older than I was when they were signed to Capitol Records and thrust into a short-lived brush with fame that included late-night TV appearances, European tours opening for the likes of Oasis and festival gigs before they eventually fizzled out and broke up. Their original material bore a heavy resemblance to the work of their British Invasion influences, and they dressed the part — shaggy haircuts, long sideburns, tight pants, Beatle boots — so naturally, they were plagued by questions about authenticity and claims that they were too derivative. (Why, people wanted to know, were four guys born and raised in the Chicago suburbs singing in British accents?)