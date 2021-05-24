Norman budget coalition announces demands for city budget, Tuesday rally
Norman grassroots community groups announced their demands surrounding the city’s fall year end 2022 proposed budget in a Tuesday press release. The involved community groups include the Red Dirt Collective, Social Injustice League and Norman Collective for Racial Justice, which formed the “People’s Budget Coalition.” The coalition held a series of workshops in April and May to discuss the city’s budget, according to the release, and declared three demands for the fall year end 2022 budget as the city council continues budget discussions during its Tuesday meeting.www.oudaily.com