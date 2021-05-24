newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

Norman budget coalition announces demands for city budget, Tuesday rally

By Jillian Taylor, editor-in-chief
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman grassroots community groups announced their demands surrounding the city’s fall year end 2022 proposed budget in a Tuesday press release. The involved community groups include the Red Dirt Collective, Social Injustice League and Norman Collective for Racial Justice, which formed the “People’s Budget Coalition.” The coalition held a series of workshops in April and May to discuss the city’s budget, according to the release, and declared three demands for the fall year end 2022 budget as the city council continues budget discussions during its Tuesday meeting.

www.oudaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Crisis#Protest Riot#State Budget#State Council#Federal Budget#City Council#Council Members#Norman Budget Coalition#The Red Dirt Collective#Fop#The American Rescue Plan#Budget Discussions#Rally#Demands#Municipal Broadband#Community Members#Housing Security#Community Groups#Homeless Outreach#Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Protests
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system has been appointed to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners on Monday announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel. Allbaugh served as director of the Department of Corrections from 2016...
Oklahoma Statedarientimes.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will end a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday. To incentivize unemployed people to return to the work, Stitt said the state will offer a $1,200 stipend for the first 20,000 workers who get off unemployment and work at least 32 hours per week at a qualifying job. Claimants can begin applying on June 28.
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Cole requests funding for numerous community projects

NORMAN — With earmarks officially making a return in the U.S House of Representatives after 10 years of non-existence, Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is being given an opportunity to propose spending that will go toward improving their districts and state. Earmarks — or as the current House Appropriations Committee chair...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

Live: Oklahoma governor to announce new workforce initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma leaders say they are creating initiatives to get more Oklahomans back to work as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Following the withdrawal of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, Governor Kevin Stitt is joining Oklahoma Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt to announce a new workforce incentive.
Oklahoma Statekoamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma governor signs bill to extend early voting by 1 day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma is making voting slightly easier, a contrast to other Republican-led states. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill that adds a day of early voting and makes changes to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time to be counted. Meanwhile, GOP-controlled states from Arkansas...
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Committee considers broadband options for Norman needs

NORMAN — The Norman City Council Oversight Committee considered how to best support local broadband and high-speed internet needs Thursday night, weighing options that included local partnerships and funding from federal dollars. Council members determined that while Norman residents have broadband options and accessibility, affordability and speed may be an...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.
Cleveland County, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Notice is given that on the 16th day of June, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., in the Cleveland County Office Building, 201 S. Jones, Suite 200, in the City of Norman, the Sheriff of said County will offer for sale and sell, with appraisement, for cash, at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, all that certain real estate in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, to wit:
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

(Published in The Norman Trans...

INVITATION TO BID NUMBER 2122-02 FYE 2022 SIDEWALK HORIZONTAL SAW CUTTING PROJECT. Project Documents including Specifications and Drawings may be obtained at the Office of the City Engineer located at 201 West Gray Street, Building A, Norman, Oklahoma at no cost. Any person with disabilities, requiring special accommodations shall contact the City of Norman-City Controller, Purchasing Division no later than 7 days prior to bid opening.