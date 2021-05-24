Stocks and Bonds "Rule of 100" compared to customizable plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street today, ending the week higher for the first time in three weeks. The S&P added 0.1%, led by gains in technology and health care companies. The benchmark index added 1.2% for the week. Salesforce.com rose 5.4%, the biggest gain in the S&P, after reporting solid results for its latest quarter. Investors took in stride a report showing that a closely watched measure of inflation came in somewhat hotter than expected last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.58%. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.