Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is once again facing backlash for his behavior and subsequent mockery of any consequences. On Friday, Eason found himself in hot water with fans when his 4-year-old daughter Ensley accused him of killing her baby chicks when he showed off the family's chicken coop on TikTok Live. "Remember you killed the baby chicks?" Ensley asked her dad in the video. "Don’t you do it again! Then I’ll be so mad." The toddler doubles down when Eason acts surprised at her accusation, telling him, "If you kill them again, I’ll be so mad!" Eason denied killing any of the animals, saying, "Girl, you have lost your mind. What are you talking about?" Ensley holds her ground, repeating her accusations. "Yesterday, you killed a baby chick," she insists, "Because you did!" Eason is furious, claiming, "No, I did not! I will smack you in the mouth!"