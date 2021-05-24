VIP Room: Football recruiting takes center stage

The Ohio State football team continues to produce great offensive linemen year after year. So why is Greg Studrawa taking shots from the fanbase?. Buckeye fans know the offensive line has been one of the team’s strengths the last few seasons. So, it was rather surprising to me when I ran across some comments which were a bit critical of offensive line coach Greg Studrawa’s recruiting because Ohio State lost out on a few coveted linemen in the 2021 class. Their stance was his track record of bringing in high-quality recruits is alright, but it is not on a par with the rest of the team’s position groups. So, I guess it’s time to dig in and take a look.