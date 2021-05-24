newsbreak-logo
Gold Price Prediction – Prices Trend Higher as the Dollar Declines

By David Becker
fxempire.com
 4 days ago

Gold prices moved higher on Monday, adding to last week's rise of 1.75%. The dollar moved lower, led by a decline in the Euro. The long end of the yield curve also declined. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago National Activity Index decreased to 0.24 in April from 1.71 in March. Twenty-four of the sub-indicators improved from March to April, while 60 sub-indicators dropped.

