7 Things I've Embraced Being Terrible At

It is April 2020, and I am in my parents’ kitchen. It’s lined with bright red cabinets and filled with blue antique sugar jars, and there are green flowers on the tile backsplash. I am making my third batch of muffins this week. Two weeks ago, I had to ask my mom to pull a batch of cookies out of the oven for me. The last time I cooked anything at all had been several years prior, and I burnt three fingers on one of the oven racks. The idea of even opening the oven still makes my heart race. Next week, I will bake brownies that my sisters will devour within three days. In June, I will attempt to bake bread, and it will turn out raw, but my mom will tell me it tastes great anyway.