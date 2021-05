The Transformers films aren’t exactly cinematic masterpieces. I personally enjoyed the first one, but after that they really just went bad. One in particular that fans hated was Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Ryan George has finally taken some time to give the movie some justice though and help fans understand what really happens in the film through the latest Pitch Meeting video for ScreenRant. I mean, sure there are inconsistencies with the first film, but It’s not like they could use it as a reference. They could just remember everything. Of course, this video is all in good fun I’m sure and it’s a laugh to watch. Which live-action Transformers movie has been your favorite?